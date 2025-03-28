Jadavpur University

F.E.T.S.U. presents Chhayanat '25: Jadavpur University's Grand Celebration of Cinema

Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Mar 2025
16:03 PM

Summary
The festival kicks off with a prelude on today March 28 at the Jadavpur University’s Salt Lake campus, followed by the main events from March 31 to April 4 at the Jadavpur campus of Jadavpur University
The festival includes a National and International Short Film Competition, a Script Writing Competition, a Cinema Quiz Competition, and a Street Play Competition, fostering young talent in cinema and theatre

Jadavpur University’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union (F.E.T.S.U.) presents Chhayanat ’25, a cinematic extravaganza celebrating the art of cinema. The festival kicks off with a prelude on today March 28 at the Jadavpur University’s Salt Lake campus, followed by the main events from March 31 to April 4 at the Jadavpur campus of Jadavpur University.

This year’s edition boasts an impressive lineup of competitions and screenings, along with interactions with renowned filmmakers, actors, and industry experts. The festival includes a National and International Short Film Competition, a Script Writing Competition, a Cinema Quiz Competition, and a Street Play Competition, fostering young talent in cinema and theatre.

A major highlight is the guest play “Jagorone Jai Bibhabori” by the Mukhomukhi drama group, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay. Adding to the intellectual discourse, a panel talk will feature the cast and director of the Rotterdam-nominated film “Putulnacher Itikotha”.

Film screenings will be a major attraction, with the Kolkata premieres of “Night Queen” and “Dispersion”, accompanied by discussions with their cast and crew. There will also be a screening and Q&A session for “Girls Will Be Girls” and an offline Q&A with legendary filmmaker Goutam Ghose after the screening of “Raahgir”. Renowned filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s “A Night of Knowing Nothing” will be screened, followed by a special guest talk on alternative cinema by director Q. A screening of Shyam Benegal’s classic “Manthan” will be accompanied by an online Q&A with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Additionally, acclaimed filmmaker Anjan Dutt will deliver a guest talk.

Speaking about the festival’s vision, Tuhin, a student of engineering, said, "This year’s theme is independent voices in cinema and art, with a strong focus on gender justice and equality. We urge everyone to join us in making this a success." All events are free and open to all, ensuring accessibility to students, cinephiles, and the general public. To get the full schedule, visit https://linktr.ee/chhayanat. With a perfect blend of screenings, discussions, and competitions, Chhayanat ’25 promises to be an unmissable event for anyone passionate about cinema and storytelling.

