IIT Kharagpur

Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive–Local Startups’ Meet 2025 by IIT Kharagpur Inspires a New Wave of Innovation

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Nov 2025
12:44 PM

IIT Kharagpur

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
EAD-LSM 2025 was successfully conducted across 25+ cities in India, reaching over 25,000 students and 1000+ local startups nationwide
The initiative reaffirmed IIT Kharagpur’s mission of building an enterprising India by empowering youth through education, skill development, and mentorship

The Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive-Local Startups’ Meet 2025 is an initiative organized by the Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur, which made a resounding impact this year. It brings together young innovators, ambitious founders, and seasoned professionals under one vibrant platform dedicated to cultivating India’s entrepreneurial potential.

EAD-LSM 2025 was successfully conducted across 25+ cities in India, reaching over 25,000 students and 1000+ local startups nationwide. The initiative featured an inspiring lineup of keynote sessions, workshops, fireside chat, and panel sessions, all aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial thinking among young minds.

The event featured an exceptional lineup of speakers, including Mr. Ram Mohan Rao (Executive Director, Investigation, SEBI), Mr. Japesh Jayadhevan (CEO, Hocco Foods Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Willpower Harris (CEO, Willpower Consultation), Mr. Deepit Purkayastha (Co-Founder & CEO, Inshorts), Mr. Karthikeyan Natarajan (Co-CEO, Infinite Uptime India Pvt. Ltd. & CEO, Cyient), and Mr. Sufiyan I. (CEO, Cloud Hire), who shared their invaluable insights and experiences with the audience. Complementing this, the panel discussion delivered powerful insights into India’s evolving startup policy, funding ecosystem, and technology-driven transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of LSM, startups were given a platform to pitch their ideas before investors, fostering meaningful networking and investment opportunities. The joint effort between EAD’s nationwide outreach and LSM’s curated startup showcase successfully brought together angel investors, venture capitalists, and industry leaders from across the country, promoting regional collaboration, mentorship, and strategic partnerships.

The support of major corporate partners, including Kotak Mahindra Bank (Title Partner), Redoq (Co-Title Partner), CNBC (Title Media Partner), Binance (Strategic Partner), and Sundaram Finance Group (Strategic Partner), further enhanced the reach and quality of the event. Associate partners such as LaunchEd Global, Abhibus, V2A, DojoWorks, VoiceOwl, and BookMyMentor helped expand access to entrepreneurial education and community-building resources.

A notable highlight was the soft launch of “Kuick Studio” by Redoq in 25+ cities, symbolizing the synergy between creative entrepreneurship and technology-driven innovation. The initiative reflected how institutional events like EAD-LSM bridge the gap between academic entrepreneurship and real-world innovation ecosystems.

As a flagship initiative under IIT Kharagpur’s Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship (RMSoEE), EAD-LSM 2025 demonstrated the power of collaboration in driving grassroots entrepreneurship and shaping future enterprises. The initiative reaffirmed IIT Kharagpur’s mission of building an enterprising India by empowering youth through education, skill development, and mentorship.

EAD-LSM 2025 emerged as a powerful catalyst for India’s growing startup ecosystem inspiring innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurial action across the nation. By uniting students, founders, investors, and industry leaders under one platform, it not only strengthened the bridge between academia and enterprise but also sparked a renewed commitment toward building a self-reliant, innovation-driven India. The initiative’s widespread reach, strategic partnerships, and focus on real-world opportunities reaffirmed its role as a cornerstone in shaping the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs.

Last updated on 08 Nov 2025
12:45 PM
IIT Kharagpur entrepreneur College Education
Similar stories
Institute of Management Technology

Sports, Spirit, and Success: IMT Hyderabad’s Periodos 10.0 Wraps Up in Style!

Future Institute of Engineering and Management

HackSpire 2025: 25 Hours of Global Innovation Concludes at Future Institute of Engin. . .

St Xavier's College

XTS to Present ‘The Canterbury Inn’: A Mysterious Theatrical Journey Awaits at SX. . .

Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir

Bhavan’s YUV-Vision 2025 Unites 25 Kolkata Schools in a Celebration of Talent & Tea. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Shortly at ssc.gov.in; Tier-I Exam Begins Soo. . .

Institute of Management Technology

Sports, Spirit, and Success: IMT Hyderabad’s Periodos 10.0 Wraps Up in Style!

NBEMS

DNB December 2025 Exam: NBEMS Extends Thesis Submission Deadline; Revised Date Out

Assam government

Assam DEE Announces Final Results for LP and UP School Teacher Recruitment 2025- Deta. . .

NEET counselling

Chandigarh NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Announced; Registration Open Till Novemb. . .

AFCAT 2026

AFCAT 1/2026 Registration Begins on November 10: Check Eligibility, Exam Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality