Dr Achyuta Samanta of KIIT & KISS conferred honorary doctorate by University of Buckingham

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2025
18:52 PM
Dr Achyuta Samanta, was conferred an honorary doctorate by the University of Buckingham

Summary
The recognition underscores Dr Samanta's remarkable contributions to society through education and social service
While conferring the degree, the university commended his exceptional efforts in transforming lives through education and community development

Renowned social worker, educationist and founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr Achyuta Samanta, was conferred an honorary doctorate (Degree of Doctor of Science, honoris causa) by the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom, during its Graduation Ceremony on April 10, 2025. This is the 65th honorary doctorate of Achyuta Samanta.

The recognition underscores Dr Samanta's remarkable contributions to society through education and social service. “For the last 33 years, I have been working relentlessly for the betterment of society. This honorary doctorate will remain a cherished milestone for me,” Dr Samanta said, expressing his gratitude to the University for the distinction.

Dr Samanta has now been awarded 65 honorary doctorates by prestigious universities and institutions worldwide, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to education and social service. While conferring the degree, the university commended his exceptional efforts in transforming lives through education and community development.

The University of Buckingham is the only independent university in the UK with a Royal Charter. It is the oldest of Britain’s independent universities.

The Senate was astonished to learn about Dr. Achyuta Samanta’s life story, which is one of inspiration and hope. It is a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the power of hard work, perseverance, and social responsibility to transform lives and create a better world.

Among others, Dame Mary Archer, Chancellor, University of Buckingham; Prof James Tooley, Vice-Chancellor; Prof Harriet Dunbar-Morris, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, as well as Council Members and Senate Members were also present on the occasion.

Last updated on 11 Apr 2025
18:53 PM
