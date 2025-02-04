DPS Ruby Park

DPS Ruby Park hosts Exuberanza 2025: A Celebration of Fun and Togetherness

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2025
18:29 PM

DPS, Ruby Park

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Exuberanza 2025 was a testament to the spirit of DPS Ruby Park, bringing together fun, creativity, and community in an unforgettable celebration
The fete also emphasized inclusivity by hosting 15-20 children from the Development Action Society (DAS) NGO, who were treated to food, activities, and transportation, making the event meaningful

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata, hosted its highly anticipated Annual Fete- Exuberanza 2025, on February 1, 2025, Saturday, transforming the school grounds into a vibrant carnival of joy, creativity, and community spirit. The event was a resounding success, drawing participation from students, parents, and special invitees.

The day commenced with a grand inauguration by the Principal of the school, Ms. Joyoti Chaudhuri. A soulful inaugural song and a captivating dance performance by the students set the tone for the festivities.

The fete featured a wide array of attractions, with 24 creative stalls set up by students, teachers, and school clubs. Highlights included a tattoo station, a selfie corner, and “Claytivity,” where a skilled potter showcased live demonstrations. The Juke Box corner near the stage and a variety of outdoor rides like water boating, big sliding bouncies, and a pirate ship added to the carnival vibe. The food stalls, offering delicious snacks, became a hotspot for families to enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day also showcased the incredible talent of students through inter-section competitions. Class 1 engaged in “Art from the Pantry,” Class 2 chimed in with “Chimes & Bells All the Way,” Class 3 impressed with “Art Attack,” and Class 4 amazed everyone with “Superhero Creation”. Meanwhile, heartwarming activities encouraging parent-child collaboration like “Dress Me Up”, “Jewels of India”, “Newspaper Quilling Craft” and “Role Reversal Rhapsody,” fostered memorable moments of creativity.

Parents enjoyed specially curated games at the Bus Bay, where their problem-solving and riddling skills were tested. A lively Puppet Show was held in three engaging slots, delighting audiences of all ages.

The fete also emphasized inclusivity by hosting 15-20 children from the Development Action Society (DAS) NGO, who were treated to food, activities, and transportation, making the event meaningful. Prizes were distributed throughout the day, rewarding participants across various events.

Exuberanza 2025 was a testament to the spirit of DPS Ruby Park, bringing together fun, creativity, and community in an unforgettable celebration. The proceeds from the fete will be donated to a noble social cause, reinforcing DPS Ruby Park’s commitment to community welfare. The school extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, parents, and the organising team for their invaluable support in making the event a grand success!

Last updated on 04 Feb 2025
18:29 PM
DPS Ruby Park School Events
Similar stories
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum to Host Live Viewing of Planetary Parade and . . .

It was a celebration of youth, creativity, and talent that left an indelible mark on everyone who attended
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur organises Socio-cultural festival Spring Fest 2025 from January 24 to 2. . .

Gourmet Nite, the flagship event, was graced by Dr Saumitra Mohan, IAS, Secretary Department of Transport, Government of West Bengal, as the Chief Guest
Institute of Hotel Management (IHM)

Institute of Hotel Management organises its flagship culinary festival, Gourmet Nite . . .

Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, NSHM Knowledge Campus urged students to join the institute and take the next step towards their career aspirations
NSHM Business School

Creating future leaders! NSHM Business School, Kolkata offers UG, PG courses in manag. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key: Check Release Date and Key Details

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Issues SSC JE Paper II Results 2024- Get Direct Link Here

Representative Image
MH CET 5-year LLB

MH CET 5-year LLB Exam registration last date extended - Check new dates, exam schedu. . .

Representative Image
UPSC Civil Services Examination

UPSC issues notification regarding updating OTR Profiles of candidates for CSE and IF. . .

Representative Image
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Admit card issued by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT - Check how to download

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality