DPS Ruby Park hosts Exuberanza 2025: A Celebration of Fun and Togetherness

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata, hosted its highly anticipated Annual Fete- Exuberanza 2025, on February 1, 2025, Saturday, transforming the school grounds into a vibrant carnival of joy, creativity, and community spirit. The event was a resounding success, drawing participation from students, parents, and special invitees.

The day commenced with a grand inauguration by the Principal of the school, Ms. Joyoti Chaudhuri. A soulful inaugural song and a captivating dance performance by the students set the tone for the festivities.

The fete featured a wide array of attractions, with 24 creative stalls set up by students, teachers, and school clubs. Highlights included a tattoo station, a selfie corner, and “Claytivity,” where a skilled potter showcased live demonstrations. The Juke Box corner near the stage and a variety of outdoor rides like water boating, big sliding bouncies, and a pirate ship added to the carnival vibe. The food stalls, offering delicious snacks, became a hotspot for families to enjoy.

The day also showcased the incredible talent of students through inter-section competitions. Class 1 engaged in “Art from the Pantry,” Class 2 chimed in with “Chimes & Bells All the Way,” Class 3 impressed with “Art Attack,” and Class 4 amazed everyone with “Superhero Creation”. Meanwhile, heartwarming activities encouraging parent-child collaboration like “Dress Me Up”, “Jewels of India”, “Newspaper Quilling Craft” and “Role Reversal Rhapsody,” fostered memorable moments of creativity.

Parents enjoyed specially curated games at the Bus Bay, where their problem-solving and riddling skills were tested. A lively Puppet Show was held in three engaging slots, delighting audiences of all ages.

The fete also emphasized inclusivity by hosting 15-20 children from the Development Action Society (DAS) NGO, who were treated to food, activities, and transportation, making the event meaningful. Prizes were distributed throughout the day, rewarding participants across various events.

Exuberanza 2025 was a testament to the spirit of DPS Ruby Park, bringing together fun, creativity, and community in an unforgettable celebration. The proceeds from the fete will be donated to a noble social cause, reinforcing DPS Ruby Park’s commitment to community welfare. The school extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, parents, and the organising team for their invaluable support in making the event a grand success!