BrightMinds 2025
Teen Tycoons: Inspiring Young Indian Entrepreneurs Making a Difference
Posted on 20 Jan 2025
12:50 PM
The world is changing faster than ever, and leading the charge are young, innovative minds. Today's teens are launching businesses, driving social impact, and proving that age is just a number. India, with its vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, is witnessing a surge of young changemakers who are not only creating successful ventures but also making a real difference in their communities. These teen entrepreneurs embody the spirit of innovation, leadership, and out-of-the-box thinking, serving as an inspiration for students everywhere. The Telegraph Online Edugraph
Tilak Mehta (Papers N Parcels): At just 13, Tilak recognised the logistical challenges and time management problems faced while delivering small parcels. He founded Papers N Parcels, a courier service that leverages the dabbawala network for efficient and cost-effective delivery. This innovative approach not only solved a real-world problem but also provided employment opportunities. The Telegraph Online Edugraph
Sreelakshmi Suresh (eDesign): Sreelakshmi started designing websites at the age of 11 and founded her web designing company, eDesign, at 13. Her passion for technology and design led her to create user-friendly websites for various clients, including giants like Nokia, Coca-Cola, and Microsoft. Her early success showcases the power of pursuing one's passion. The Telegraph Online Edugraph
Advait Thakur (Apex Infosys India): Advait began his journey into coding at the age of six. By the time he was 12, he had founded Apex Infosys India, a web development and digital marketing company. His expertise in technology and his entrepreneurial drive have made him a recognized figure in the tech world. The Telegraph Online Edugraph
Shravan and Sanjay Kumaran (GoDimensions): These two brothers started developing apps at a very young age. They founded GoDimensions, a mobile app development company, and have created several successful apps for various platforms. Their story highlights the power of collaboration and pursuing shared passions. They hold the title of being the youngest mobile application programmers in India by Apple and have also been featured in the renowned Forbes 30 under 30 Asia, 2017 list. The Telegraph Online Edugraph
Trishneet Arora (TAC Security): While not strictly a "teen" when he started, Trishneet's journey began very young. He dropped out of school at 16 to pursue his passion for cybersecurity, eventually founding TAC Security, a cybersecurity and risk & vulnerability management company that provides security solutions to Fortune 500 companies, businesses, and governments around the world. He has bagged many national and international accolades and titles and has been featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia, 2018 list. His story emphasises the importance of following one's passion and taking calculated risks. The Telegraph Online Edugraph
Trisha Prabhu (ReThink): Trisha developed an app called ReThink, which has been named one of Google Play’s Most Innovative Apps and aims to prevent cyberbullying by prompting users to reconsider sending hurtful messages. Her work has gained international recognition for its social impact. She was also named the youngest honoree under the Forbes 30 under 30 Social Impact, 2021 list. The Telegraph Online Edugraph
Last updated on 20 Jan 2025
12:51 PM
