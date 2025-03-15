INITIUM 10.0: IIEST Shibpur’s Mining Tech Fest Unites Students & Industry Leaders!

Summary The Department of Mining Engineering, IIEST Shibpur, successfully hosted INITIUM 10.0 on March 7 and March 8, 2025, bringing together budding engineers, esteemed alumni, and industry experts. With cutting-edge discussions, student-driven competitions, and industry mentorship, the event reaffirmed IIEST Shibpur’s legacy in mining engineering education, inspiring future leaders of the industry.

The Department of Mining Engineering, IIEST Shibpur, successfully hosted INITIUM 10.0 on March 7 and March 8, 2025, bringing together budding engineers, esteemed alumni, and industry experts for an enriching exchange of knowledge and innovation.

The tenth edition of this prestigious annual technical meet was organised under the Society of Students of Mining Engineering. The event commenced with an Inaugural Ceremony chaired by Shri Umesh Singh, Executive Director, Hindustan Copper Limited, setting the stage for insightful discussions. The day continued with expert lectures from industry leaders, offering valuable perspectives on modern mining practices.

IIEST Shibpur

Engaging Technical Events & Cultural Festivities

ADVERTISEMENT

Students from IIEST Shibpur, Sardar Patel University, and Asansol Engineering College participated in a series of challenging competitions, including:

TECH TITANS – Testing technical prowess in mining engineering.

CASE CRAZE – Showcasing problem-solving skills through case studies.

GEEK GADGETS – Exploring cutting-edge mining technologies.

The first day concluded with a vibrant cultural evening, where students showcased their artistic talents.

IIEST Shibpur

Day 2 began with a felicitation ceremony, where Shri Ujjwal Tah, Chief Inspector of Mines and Director General, DGMS, Dhanbad, was honored as “PRIDE OF SHIBPUR MINING” in the presence of Shri Niladri Roy, Director Technical, Eastern Coalfields Limited.

The day also featured high-energy competitions like JOB JAM and TECH TONIC, where students demonstrated their technical and analytical skills.

A Memorable Conclusion

The Valedictory Ceremony, chaired by Shri Srikant Annavarapu, Managing Director, Master Geotech Services Pvt. Ltd., marked the grand conclusion of INITIUM 10.0. With cutting-edge discussions, student-driven competitions, and industry mentorship, the event reaffirmed IIEST Shibpur’s legacy in mining engineering education, inspiring future leaders of the industry.