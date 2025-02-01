Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s FDP on AI & Next-Gen Tech Paves the Way for a Sustainable Future

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Feb 2025
15:35 PM

Dayananda Sagar University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) successfully hosted a six-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on
Sponsored by AICTE-ATAL, the event was jointly organised by the School of Computer Applications and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Engineering.

Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) successfully hosted a six-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on "AI and Next-Gen Technologies for a Sustainable World" from January 6 to January 11, 2025. Sponsored by AICTE-ATAL, the event was jointly organised by the School of Computer Applications and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Engineering.

A Knowledge-Driven Platform for Sustainable Innovation

Dayananda Sagar University

Bringing together 173 participants from across India, the FDP explored how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and next-generation technologies can revolutionize healthcare, agriculture, and intelligent infrastructure. The program featured 14 distinguished speakers from academia, industry, and global research institutions, including Dr Madan Kumar Srinivasan, CEO & Co-Founder of Wise Work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key discussions covered AI applications in agriculture for increased productivity, reliable AI algorithms for predictive healthcare analytics, and smart and sustainable technologies for rural and tribal development.

An Impactful Learning Experience

According to Dr Rajesh Kumar, Dean of the School of Computer Applications, “The FDP was a resounding success, fostering meaningful discussions on AI and next-gen technologies for sustainable development.”

Dayananda Sagar University

Participants who met 85% attendance and scored 70% or higher were awarded AICTE-certified certificates, recognising their commitment to learning and innovation.

DSU’s Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

DSU’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr Amit Bhatt, and Registrar, Dr C Puttamadappa, reiterated the university’s dedication to research, innovation, and sustainability. The FDP was inaugurated by Dr Madan Kumar Srinivasan, who highlighted the transformative potential of AI in shaping a sustainable future. Other notable speakers included Dr R Rajesh, Dr Nilanjan Dey, Dr Srikanta Patnaik, and Dr Pethuru Raj.

The program received widespread appreciation for its structured content, live demonstrations, and engaging discussions, reinforcing DSU’s role as a leader in fostering innovation.

As the world faces evolving challenges, DSU’s FDP stands as a testament to the power of AI and next-gen technologies in driving sustainable progress.

Last updated on 01 Feb 2025
15:37 PM
Dayananda Sagar University
Similar stories
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries an. . .

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya, Ultadanga

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya Observes National Road Safety Month 2025

St Xavier's College

Brew Strategy & Success - Xavier’s Consulting Club Gears Up for ‘Cases Over Coffe. . .

Sports Fest

IIT Kharagpur’s Sports Fest, Shaurya: A Celebration of Valor and Glory

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes February 2: Steps to Submit Objections

UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December Answer Provisional Key 2024 Out: How to Check and Raise Objections

CUET PG 2025

Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries an. . .

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya, Ultadanga

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya Observes National Road Safety Month 2025

TET

MAHATET November 2024 Interim Result OUT at mahatet.in- Direct Link Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality