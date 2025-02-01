DSU’s FDP on AI & Next-Gen Tech Paves the Way for a Sustainable Future

Summary Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) successfully hosted a six-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Sponsored by AICTE-ATAL, the event was jointly organised by the School of Computer Applications and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Engineering.

Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) successfully hosted a six-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on "AI and Next-Gen Technologies for a Sustainable World" from January 6 to January 11, 2025. Sponsored by AICTE-ATAL, the event was jointly organised by the School of Computer Applications and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Engineering.

A Knowledge-Driven Platform for Sustainable Innovation

Dayananda Sagar University

Bringing together 173 participants from across India, the FDP explored how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and next-generation technologies can revolutionize healthcare, agriculture, and intelligent infrastructure. The program featured 14 distinguished speakers from academia, industry, and global research institutions, including Dr Madan Kumar Srinivasan, CEO & Co-Founder of Wise Work.

Key discussions covered AI applications in agriculture for increased productivity, reliable AI algorithms for predictive healthcare analytics, and smart and sustainable technologies for rural and tribal development.

An Impactful Learning Experience

According to Dr Rajesh Kumar, Dean of the School of Computer Applications, “The FDP was a resounding success, fostering meaningful discussions on AI and next-gen technologies for sustainable development.”

Dayananda Sagar University

Participants who met 85% attendance and scored 70% or higher were awarded AICTE-certified certificates, recognising their commitment to learning and innovation.

DSU’s Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

DSU’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr Amit Bhatt, and Registrar, Dr C Puttamadappa, reiterated the university’s dedication to research, innovation, and sustainability. The FDP was inaugurated by Dr Madan Kumar Srinivasan, who highlighted the transformative potential of AI in shaping a sustainable future. Other notable speakers included Dr R Rajesh, Dr Nilanjan Dey, Dr Srikanta Patnaik, and Dr Pethuru Raj.

The program received widespread appreciation for its structured content, live demonstrations, and engaging discussions, reinforcing DSU’s role as a leader in fostering innovation.

As the world faces evolving challenges, DSU’s FDP stands as a testament to the power of AI and next-gen technologies in driving sustainable progress.