Adamas University’s 8th Convocation Celebrates Excellence, Innovation and Future Leaders

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
14:13 PM

Summary
Adamas University hosted its grand 8th Convocation Ceremony, marking a momentous occasion for graduating students as they stepped into a future of limitless possibilities.
The ceremony commenced with a formal procession, followed by an invocation and a welcome address by Professor (Dr) Samit Ray, Hon’ble Chancellor, who applauded the graduates and faculty for their commitment to excellence. Professor Suranjan Das, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, presented the university’s annual report, highlighting key academic milestones, research breakthroughs, and institutional growth.

The Convocation Address delivered by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Gregory Paul Winter urged students to embrace challenges, innovation, and interdisciplinary learning.

A major highlight was the Convocation Address delivered by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Gregory Paul Winter, who urged students to embrace challenges, innovation, and interdisciplinary learning. His thought-provoking words resonated deeply, inspiring graduates to push boundaries in their respective fields.

Adding to the intellectual discourse, Binod Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, and Dr Dnyaneshwar Manohar Mulay shared insights on global citizenship, adaptability, and societal transformation through education.

This year, the event also saw three eminent personalities receiving Honorary Doctorates (Honoris Causa) for their outstanding contributions including Arun Kumar Bajoria, Dr Debashis Ghosh, and Abhijit Dani.

Glimpses from the ceremony.

Outstanding students were honored with Gold and Silver Medals, along with the conferment of PhD degrees across disciplines. Graduates took the Convocation Pledge, vowing to uphold the values of knowledge and service to society.

The convocation concluded with the Convocation Pledge, led by the Registrar, reaffirming graduates' commitment to knowledge, integrity, and service to society. The Hon’ble Chancellor officially declared the 8th Convocation closed, followed by the National Anthem and a grand celebratory gathering. As Adamas University continues its pursuit of academic excellence, innovation, and leadership, the graduating class of 2025 stands poised to make a meaningful impact on the world.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2025
14:51 PM
Adamas University convocation ceremony
