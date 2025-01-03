Camelia Group of Institutes

Students from Camellia Group of Institutes celebrate Christmas; Spread joy among underprivileged communities

Posted on 03 Jan 2025
20:56 PM
The event was held on December 13, 2024 for the children of an orphanage in North 24 Parganas

The event was held on December 13, 2024 for the children of an orphanage in North 24 Parganas

Summary
Under the banner of their heartwarming initiative, 'Be Someone’s Foodie Santa', students from Camellia School of Engineering and Technology (CSET, Barasat) and Camellia Institute of Technology (CIT, Madhyamgram) volunteered their time and effort to bring joy to those in need during the festive season
The students volunteered to serve meals, engaged with underprivileged communities, spread Christmas cheer and experienced the true essence of the holidays: giving and caring

This Christmas, the Camellia Group of Institutes took a step beyond academics, instilling in their students the values of compassion, community, and selflessness. Under the banner of their heartwarming initiative, 'Be Someone’s Foodie Santa', students from Camellia School of Engineering and Technology (CSET, Barasat) and Camellia Institute of Technology (CIT, Madhyamgram) volunteered their time and effort to bring joy to those in need during the festive season.

The event was held on December 13, 2024 for the children of an orphanage in North 24 Parganas.

Source: Camellia Group of Institutes

The initiative was supported by Be Somebody’s Foodie Santa — a unit of Camellia Group’s hospitality arm. Foodies Folks Pvt Ltd sponsored the food for the college students organising and participating in activities aimed at spreading love and warmth. From distributing food to sharing gifts, the effort was a beautiful example of the power of collective action and the essence of the holiday season.

“At Camellia, we believe that education is not just about learning theoretical concepts but also about developing a sense of humanity and responsibility,” said Namrata Datta, Group Director of Camellia Group, who led the initiative from the front along with another Group Director Ankita Datta.

Source: Camellia Group of Institutes

Prof (Dr) Tirthankar Datta, Group CEO (Academic Development) said, “Through initiatives like these, we aim to nurture well-rounded individuals who not only excel academically but also understand the importance of giving back to society. These types of events provide students an opportunity to apply the values of empathy, teamwork and community care—lessons that cannot be taught in classrooms alone.”

The students volunteered to serve meals, engaged with underprivileged communities, spread Christmas cheer and experienced the true essence of the holidays: giving and caring.

Source: Camellia Group of Institutes

“Moments like these remind us that education is about more than textbooks—it’s about shaping good human beings who contribute positively to society. We are proud of our students for embodying these values and making a difference,” said N R Datta, Chairman of Camellia Group.

As the initiative concluded with smiles, laughter, and a renewed sense of purpose, Camellia Group extended warm holiday wishes to all, reminding everyone that the greatest gift of all is kindness.

Last updated on 03 Jan 2025
21:00 PM
