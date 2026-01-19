Brainware University Hosts AgriBio–AI Connect 2026 to Explore AI-Driven Innovations in Agriculture and Biotechnology

Summary The conclave served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and strategic dialogue aimed at addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing sustainable development today The event witnessed the participation of an eminent panel of industry veterans, entrepreneurs, researchers, and scientists representing leading organisations across the agri-biotech ecosystem

AgriBio–AI Connect 2026, organised by Brainware University, was successfully held on 10 January 2026 at The Astor, Kolkata, bringing together thought leaders from academia, industry, and research to foster meaningful collaboration at the convergence of Agriculture, Biotechnology, Microbiology, and Artificial Intelligence. The conclave served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and strategic dialogue aimed at addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing sustainable development today.

The event witnessed the participation of an eminent panel of industry veterans, entrepreneurs, researchers, and scientists representing leading organisations across the agri-biotech ecosystem. Distinguished speakers included senior leaders from Indophil Industries Limited, Bharat Nursery Pvt. Ltd., KrishiBandhu CropScience (P) Limited, Andragogy Life Sciences, Subhami Biopharma, AM Educare Biotech Solutions, SHRM Biotechnologies Limited, Krish Biotech, Diverse Genomics Pvt. Ltd., Hectavision Biosciences, RM Agrico Private Limited, ICAR–Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, CeeBlu Fisheries, Smith n Smiths Chemicals Limited, and Smart Management Consultancy, among others. Their diverse expertise added depth and insight to the discussions, enriching the overall discourse of the conclave.

A major highlight of AgriBio–AI Connect 2026 was the in-depth deliberation on the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in the agri-biotech domain. Speakers explored cutting-edge AI applications in precision farming, biotechnological and microbial research, yield forecasting, resource optimisation, and the development of environmentally resilient agricultural solutions. The discussions emphasised how data-driven intelligence is rapidly reshaping traditional agricultural practices and biological research methodologies.

The conclave successfully brought together researchers, scientists, industry leaders, and policy experts to deliberate on emerging technologies that are redefining the future of sustainable food systems and life sciences. Through interdisciplinary dialogue and collaborative knowledge sharing, the event highlighted the critical role of AI-enabled skills and innovation in tackling global challenges such as climate change, food security, soil sustainability, and responsible farming practices.

By fostering actionable insights and cross-sector collaboration, AgriBio–AI Connect 2026 reinforced the vision of integrating advanced AI tools with agricultural and biological expertise—paving the way for a more resilient, sustainable, and technology-driven future.