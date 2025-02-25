National Science Day

BITM Hosts National Science Day 2025: Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science & Innovation

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2025
12:47 PM

BITM

Summary
On February 28, 2025, the Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) in Kolkata, a Unit of the National Council of Science Museums under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, invites science enthusiasts to celebrate National Science Day with an exciting lineup of events. This year’s theme, Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science & Innovation for Viksit Bharat, encourages young minds to explore and engage with scientific discovery.

The day’s activities will begin at 10:00 am with a tribute to Indian scientists, featuring a drone-enabled petal shower. At 10:30 am, attendees can participate in a Day-Time Astronomy session, where they will have the opportunity to observe sunspots through specialized equipment.

At 11:00 am, Dr. Saikat Kumar Basu will deliver a popular talk titled “Save Our Pollinators: The Plight of the Butterflies” followed by a nature trail. This insightful talk will delve into the critical role of pollinators in our ecosystem.

At 12:30 pm, a documentary titled A Tribe Lost Beyond Oblivion, by Prof. Suparna Sanyal Mukherjee, will be screened, exploring the complexities of indigenous cultures.

The afternoon session at 2:30 pm will feature a science show that demonstrates the peculiarities of weather on other planets. The day will conclude with sky observation at 5:45 pm, focusing on the planetary parade visible in the evening sky, provided the weather is clear.

Join the BITM in this one-of-a-kind celebration of science and innovation.

Last updated on 25 Feb 2025
12:48 PM
National Science Day Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)
