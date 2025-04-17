Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM’s Astro Evening Returns: Discover the Wonders of the Night Sky from April 18-20

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2025
10:58 AM

BITM

Summary
One of the city’s most awaited astronomical events, Astro Evening, is making a stellar return from April 18 to 20, 2025.
Organised by BITM, a constituent unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the event aims to ignite scientific curiosity and appreciation for astronomy among students and the general public.

The stars are calling—and Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), Kolkata, is ready to answer! One of the city’s most awaited astronomical events, Astro Evening, is making a stellar return from April 18 to April 20, 2025, offering an unmissable opportunity to dive into the mysteries of the cosmos.

Organised by BITM, a constituent unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the event aims to ignite scientific curiosity and appreciation for astronomy among students and the general public. With a theme rooted in accessibility, BITM’s initiative celebrates the democratic beauty of the night sky, there for everyone to explore.

Each evening starts off after 5 PM with engaging and educational activities for all age groups. The Open-House Spot Quiz, titled "Jewels in the Sky," will challenge participants to test their knowledge of celestial wonders in a fun and interactive format.

The real showstopper, however, is the Sky-Watching Session, where participants will peer into the universe through high-powered telescopes, observing stars, planets, and other celestial bodies up close.

On April 20, a special hands-on workshop titled "Planets in Your Pocket" will add another layer of immersive learning, giving attendees a creative and tactile understanding of our solar system.

Entry is free, making it the perfect post-school or post-work escape for families, budding astronomers, and curious minds.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2025
11:00 AM
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM)
