Archery icons Mangal Singh Champia, Rahul Banerjee lead nationwide ‘FIT India Sundays on Cycle’

Posted on 13 Jan 2025
19:27 PM

Sports Authority of India

Famed Indian archers Mangal Singh Champia and Rahul Banerjee lead the nationwide ‘FIT India Sundays on Cycle’ initiative in its fourth week, which was launched by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya last month.

Champia, a double Asian Games medallist, 2010 Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Banerjee along with Dronacharya awardee coach Purnima Mahato flagged off the cycling event at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata with the participation of more than 100 cyclists.

‘FIT India Sundays on Cycle’ was organised at the iconic Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi with 200 riders from SAI led by FIT India ambassador Apoorv Om. Till now, the cycling event has been organised in 3000-plus locations across the country.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas and Simran Sharma (para world champion), to name a few.

The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country.

The ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat. Events are simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs).

Last updated on 13 Jan 2025
19:31 PM
Sports Sports Authority of India (SAI)
