‘AI for All’ 2.0: IIT Madras expands SWAYAM Plus Free AI Courses to School Teachers of all Classes

Summary The Second Phase of Free AI Courses is focused on Teachers of classes ranging from Kindergarten to Class XII, with 10th October 2025 being the last date to register Along with the five previously offered courses (AI in Physics, AI in Chemistry, AI in Accounting, Cricket Analytics with AI, and AI/ML using Python), a new course - ‘AI for Educators’ - is being introduced with a special focus on K-12 teachers

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is expanding the ‘AI For All’ courses to School Teachers of Kindergarten to Class XII across India. These courses are being offered through SWAYAM Plus in Online Mode in partnership with IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

Along with the five previously offered courses (AI in Physics, AI in Chemistry, AI in Accounting, Cricket Analytics with AI, and AI/ML using Python), a new course - ‘AI for Educators’ - is being introduced with a special focus on K-12 teachers.

They have a duration between 25 and 45 hours and are provided free of cost. Those seeking certification can obtain the same at a nominal fee via proctored exams at designated centers.

Teachers and aspiring teachers can apply for this course to gain essential AI knowledge and practical tools to enhance teaching, assessment, and student engagement. These courses aim to make AI education inclusive and accessible across disciplines. They are designed not only for engineering students but also for learners from arts, science, commerce, and other fields.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, launched the new AI Course at an event on the campus on 8th September 2025 in the presence of other stakeholders.

Those seeking clarifications or a callback can write to: pmu-sp@swayam2.ac.in. The last date to register for all six courses is 10th October 2025 through the following link - https://swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in/ai-for-all-courses

Addressing the launch event, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of learning, and K-12 teachers play a vital role in bringing this change into classrooms. By equipping them with AI skills, we are not only strengthening education but also contributing to nation-building.”

Inviting school teachers from all over India to apply and benefit from this initiative, Prof. R. Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT Madras and SWAYAM Plus Coordinator, IIT Madras, said, “No prior experience in AI or coding is required. Basic digital literacy and enthusiasm to learn are sufficient. The Courses are specially curated by experts from the IIT Madras ecosystem, drawing on deep academic and industry experience. The courses are National Credit Framework (NCrF)-aligned and employability-focused, involving Hands-on activities, real datasets, and case study-based learning.”

SWAYAM Plus is an initiative of IIT Madras under the Ministry of Education, designed to provide high-quality, employment-oriented learning opportunities to learners across India. The platform currently hosts over 430 online courses across 15+ sectors, including Engineering, BFSI, Hospitality, and IT/ITeS. Some of these courses are credit-aligned and vetted by IIT Madras experts. As of date, over 3,70,000 learners have registered on the portal.

Details of courses open for registration under the “AI for All” initiative:

1. AI for Educators (New Course open for aspiring teachers and K-12 teachers)

This course will equip teachers and aspiring teachers with essential AI knowledge and practical tools to enhance teaching, assessment, and student engagement. Participants will explore AI-driven pedagogical strategies and apply hands-on techniques for productivity and learner-centered approaches.

2. AI in Physics (Open for UG/ PG students and faculty members)

Explores the use of AI tools such as machine learning and neural networks in solving real-world physics problems. Includes hands-on labs and interactive applications across fundamental physics concepts.

3. AI in Chemistry (Open for UG/ PG students and faculty members)

Introduces students to AI applications in chemistry – from molecular predictions to modeling chemical reactions – using real-world datasets and Python.

4. AI in Accounting (Open for UG/ PG students and faculty members)

Designed for commerce and management students, this course connects accounting principles with AI applications. Practical use of Python and datasets helps learners explore automation in accounting.

5. Cricket Analytics with AI (Open for UG/ PG students and faculty members)

Focuses on sports analytics using Python and data science concepts. Students learn to analyze real-life cricket data through case studies and visualization techniques.

6. AI/ML using Python (Open for UG/ PG students and faculty members)

A foundational course in AI and ML, introducing Python programming, statistics, linear algebra, optimization, and data visualization for real-world problem solving.