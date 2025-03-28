Adamas University to Host ICMC 2025: Exploring AI’s Impact on Media and Culture

Summary Adamas University is set to host the 3rd International Conference on Media and Communication (ICMC) 2025 from April 3 to April 4, 2025. The conference will bring together academic experts and media professionals to explore the theme “Media Diversity: Social and Cultural Impact with Implementation of AI.”

Adamas University is set to host the 3rd International Conference on Media and Communication (ICMC) 2025 from April 3 to April 4, 2025, bringing together academic experts and media professionals to explore the theme “Media Diversity: Social and Cultural Impact with Implementation of AI.”

A Platform for Knowledge Exchange

The event will be inaugurated on April 3, 2025, at the university campus, with prominent personalities gracing the occasion. Santwan Chattopadhyay, Professor at the University of Burdwan; Professor Debjyoti Chanda, Head of the Department at Rabindra Bharati University; and Dr Venosha Ravana from Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology, Malaysia, will share insights on the evolving media landscape.

Leadership and Organising Committee

The conference is spearheaded by Professor (Dr) Akashdeep Muni, Associate Dean, School of Media and Communication, as the Member Secretary. The organising team includes Dr Sharmila Kayal (Convenor and Head of the Department), Dr Noveena Chakravorty (Associate Professor), and Dr Swati Agarwal (Assistant Professor).

ICMC 2025 promises to be a stimulating exchange of ideas, where media scholars, researchers, and industry experts will converge to deliberate on AI’s transformative role in media and society.