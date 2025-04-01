Adamas University is set to host Signifiya 2025- A thrilling playground of technology and creativity

Summary Set against the inspiring backdrop of Adamas Knowledge City in Barasat, this vibrant event will take place on April 4th and 5th, 2025, drawing tech enthusiasts and creative minds from across the nation The excitement hits a high note with eSports tournaments featuring BPGA, VALORANT, and Pro Evolution Soccer, where you can showcase your strategic prowess

Get ready to unleash your inner innovator at SIGNIFIYA 2025, the electrifying TECHFEST hosted by the School of Engineering and Technology at Adamas University! Set against the inspiring backdrop of Adamas Knowledge City in Barasat, this vibrant event will take place on April 4th and 5th, 2025, drawing tech enthusiasts and creative minds from across the nation.

SIGNIFIYA 2025- a thrilling playground of technology and creativity! Imagine programming robots to navigate intricate pathways in the Path Follower challenge, or witnessing your engineering prowess in action during the Lathe War, where participants craft mesmerizing designs from raw materials. Test your skills against unpredictable terrains in the Robo Terrain contest, challenging both mind and machine.

Gamers unite! The excitement hits a high note with eSports tournaments featuring BPGA, VALORANT, and Pro Evolution Soccer, where you can showcase your strategic prowess. Dive into the fast-paced world of coding with the Coding Premier League, where quick thinking and creativity will see you rise to the challenge.Unleash your creativity in Circuitronix as you design circuits that tackle real-world issues, and spark innovative solutions in ReFab, where recycling takes center stage. The Bridge Making event will put your civil engineering talents to the test as you construct bridges that defy expectations.

This is a chance to connect, collaborate, and celebrate innovation with some of the brightest minds in technology. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable adventure! For registration and inquiries, reach out to the SIGNIFIYA 2025 team via phone or email. Mark your calendars and prepare to be inspired!