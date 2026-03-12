NEET UG 2026 Application Correction Begins; Edit Forms Till March 14 - Direct Link

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for NEET UG 2026 today, March 12. According to the official schedule, the correction facility will remain available until March 14.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for NEET UG 2026, allowing registered candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted forms. According to the official schedule, the correction facility will remain available until March 14, 2026.

The correction window has been introduced after the agency extended the NEET UG 2026 registration deadline to provide additional time for applicants. Candidates who made errors while filling out their application forms can now modify certain details by logging in with their application number and password on the official portal.

The registration process for NEET UG 2026 officially closed on March 11, 2026. As per the schedule notified by NTA, candidates were allowed to submit their application forms until 9 PM, while the online fee payment facility remained open until 11.50 PM on the same day. Initially, the application process was scheduled to end on March 8, but the deadline was later extended to March 11.

The testing agency clarified that the correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify mistakes in their application forms. However, only those applicants who have already completed and submitted the NEET UG 2026 application form will be eligible to access the correction facility.

During this period, candidates can update several details in their forms. These include category, preferred medium of the question paper, choice of examination city, and certain uploaded documents such as photographs or signatures. However, information submitted during the initial registration stage cannot be modified, the agency stated.

Steps to Edit NEET UG 2026 Application Form

Candidates who wish to make corrections can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the correction window link on the homepage.

Enter the application number and password

Select the “Correction in Application Form” option

Edit the required details carefully and submit the form

Download and save the updated application form for future reference

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026, at various examination centres across the country. The medical entrance test is conducted annually for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.

Find the direct application correction link here.