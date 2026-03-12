Missed JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration? NTA Reopens Portal for One Day; Check Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online application portal for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from April 2 to April 9, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online application portal for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2, offering candidates a fresh opportunity to complete the registration process. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from April 2 to April 9, 2026, on a tentative basis across various cities in India and select international centres.

According to the official notice issued by the testing agency, the application portal will be accessible again from this afternoon (March 12) and will remain open until 9 PM on March 13, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to pay the application fee until 11.50 PM on the same day. The decision to reopen the portal has been taken after the agency received multiple representations from aspirants requesting an extension or another opportunity to submit their application forms and complete the fee payment process.

The original registration window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 was open from February 1 to February 25, 2026. Following the closure of the registration period, candidates were also given a short correction window from February 27 to February 28, 2026, to rectify specific details in their application forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTA clarified that the reopened portal is meant strictly for candidates who were unable to submit their applications or complete the payment process earlier. Students who have already successfully submitted their application forms for Session 2 are not required to apply again. Furthermore, they will not be permitted to make any modifications to the information already submitted.

Candidates applying during this special reopening period have been advised to carefully review all details before final submission. The agency has clearly stated that no correction facility will be provided once the application form is submitted during this extended window.

Applicants are also encouraged to refer to the detailed instructions mentioned in the public notice issued on February 1, 2026, regarding the application process and guidelines for filling out the form.

For the latest updates and detailed information related to JEE Main 2026, candidates can visit the official websites of NTA at nta.ac.in and the JEE Main portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. In case of any difficulty while applying, candidates may contact the NTA helpline numbers at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or send their queries via email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Read the official notice here.