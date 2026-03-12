CUET PG 2026 Ongoing; NTA Releases Exam City Intimation Slips for All Remaining Papers

CUET PG 2026

Summary
NTA has officially issued the advance city intimation slips for the remaining examinations of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG) 2026.
Candidates scheduled to take the test on these dates can check and download their examination city intimation slips by logging in with their credentials.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the advance city intimation slips for the remaining examinations of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG) 2026. The exam process is currently underway, and the newly released slips provide candidates with information about the city where their examination centre will be located for the upcoming test dates.

CUET PG 2026 is being conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple cities nationwide for a total of 157 subjects. The examination schedule spans several days in March, including March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 27, 2026.

According to the latest notification issued today, March 12, the examination city details for candidates appearing on March 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 27 have now been released. Candidates scheduled to take the test on these dates can check and download their examination city intimation slips by logging in with their credentials on the official CUET PG website (exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg).

The city intimation slip serves as an advanced notification to help candidates plan their travel and arrangements ahead of the examination. However, the agency clarified that this document should not be confused with the admit card. It only informs candidates about the city in which their examination centre will be located.

The official admit cards for CUET PG 2026 will be issued separately at a later stage. Candidates will be required to download the admit card to gain entry into the examination centre on the day of the test.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CUET PG portal for the latest updates and announcements related to the examination. In case of any difficulty while accessing or downloading the city intimation slip, applicants may contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or send their queries via email to helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

With CUET PG 2026 already in progress, the release of the remaining exam city details marks another step in ensuring a smooth examination process for postgraduate aspirants across the country.

Find the direct exam city slip download link here.

Last updated on 12 Mar 2026
14:09 PM
CUET PG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate exam city allotment
