NATA 2026 Scorecard Expected Within 7 Days of Each Test; Check Admit Card Details Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the architecture entrance examination are now awaiting the release of results for the ongoing test sessions Alongside the result process, registration, application correction and admit card issuance are continuing on a rolling basis for the remaining examination slots under Phase 1

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2026 examination cycle is underway, with the Council of Architecture (CoA) continuing to conduct Phase 1 tests across the country. Candidates who have appeared for the architecture entrance examination are now awaiting the release of results for the ongoing test sessions.

According to the official schedule, NATA 2026 results are declared within seven days of each examination. Alongside the result process, registration, application correction and admit card issuance are continuing on a rolling basis for the remaining examination slots under Phase 1.

Phase 1 of NATA 2026 commenced on April 4 and will continue until June 13, 2026. The examination is being conducted every Friday and Saturday, except on notified public holidays, at designated centres across the country.

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Each examination day is divided into two sessions:

Morning Session: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Afternoon Session: 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Candidates are required to complete registration for their preferred test slot before the prescribed deadlines for each weekend cycle.

The NATA 2026 registration process began on March 9, 2026 and remains open throughout the examination period.

For upcoming tests:

Registration for Friday examinations closes on Monday at 11:59 pm.

Registration for Saturday examinations closes on Tuesday at 11:59 pm.

Application correction facilities remain available until Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the examination date.

Admit cards are issued from Tuesday for Friday tests and from Wednesday for Saturday tests.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and verify all details before appearing for the examination.

As per the Council of Architecture's guidelines, results for each NATA test are published within seven days of the examination date. Candidates can access their scorecards through the official NATA portal using their login credentials.

The scorecard will be used for admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programmes offered by participating institutions across India.

Following the completion of Phase 1, the Council of Architecture will conduct Phase 2 of NATA 2026 on August 7 and August 8.

The Phase 2 examination is intended for candidates who did not appear during Phase 1 or wish to participate in accordance with the eligibility criteria prescribed by the council.

Under the Phase 2 schedule:

The August 7 (Friday) examination will be conducted in the afternoon session.

The August 8 (Saturday) examinations will be held in both morning and afternoon sessions.

The NATA examination serves as one of the key gateways for admission to architecture programmes in India, and candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding results, admit cards and future examination schedules.