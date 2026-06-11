SSC JE 2025 Option-cum-Preference Form Released; Know Submission Deadline Here

Summary In an official notice, SSC stated that candidates who fail to submit their Option-cum-Preference within the stipulated period will not be provided any further opportunity to do so Candidates who appeared in Paper-II are therefore required to complete the process within the deadline to ensure their candidature remains valid for final allocation and appointment

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the Option-cum-Preference submission facility for candidates who appeared in Paper-II of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their preferences through the official SSC portal.

According to the commission, the Option-cum-Preference form is a mandatory requirement for candidates seeking consideration in the final selection process. The facility will remain available until June 14, 2026.

In an official notice, SSC stated that candidates who fail to submit their Option-cum-Preference within the stipulated period will not be provided any further opportunity to do so.

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The commission has clarified that such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list or final selection, irrespective of their performance in the examination.

Candidates who appeared in Paper-II are therefore required to complete the process within the deadline to ensure their candidature remains valid for final allocation and appointment.

After successful submission of preferences, SSC will send a confirmation email to the candidate's registered email address.

SSC JE Option-cum-Preference Form 2026: Steps to Submit

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the process:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Click on the login section and enter the required credentials. Open the Option-cum-Preference form available on the dashboard. Fill in the required preferences carefully. Review all details before final submission. Submit the form online. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to exercise their preferences carefully, as the details submitted through the Option-cum-Preference form will be considered during the final allocation process. Since no additional opportunity will be provided after the deadline, applicants should complete the submission well before June 14 to avoid last-minute technical issues.

The Junior Engineer Examination is conducted by SSC for recruitment to various posts in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines across departments and organisations under the Government of India. Candidates can visit the official SSC website for detailed instructions and further updates regarding the recruitment process.