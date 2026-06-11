CSIR RISE Conclave 2026 to Bring Together Students, Researchers - Spotlight Innovation for Viksit Bharat

Summary The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is set to host the RISE Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru on June 13 and 14. Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the two-day event will focus on translating research outcomes into practical solutions that contribute to India's long-term development goals.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is set to host the RISE Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru on June 13 and 14, bringing together researchers, industry experts, entrepreneurs, policymakers, startups, academicians, and students on a common platform to accelerate innovation-led growth and strengthen collaboration between science and industry. Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the two-day event will focus on translating research outcomes into practical solutions that contribute to India's long-term development goals.

The conclave will be held under the theme, “Innovation & Entrepreneurship Driven Growth for Viksit Bharat 2047,” reflecting the country's vision of becoming a developed nation by the centenary year of Independence. Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

The initiative is being led by CSIR along with its constituent laboratories, including CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute (CSIR-4PI), and CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI). Organisers believe the conclave will serve as an important forum for fostering partnerships between research institutions, industry stakeholders, startups and entrepreneurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media ahead of the event, CSIR-NAL Director Dr. Abhay A. Pashilkar highlighted the need for stronger integration between scientific research and industrial development. He noted that while research generates new ideas and technologies, startups play a crucial role in rapidly commercialising innovations, and industry provides the scale necessary for widespread adoption. According to him, meaningful innovation can emerge only when all stakeholders operate within a collaborative ecosystem.

Dr. Pashilkar described the conclave as a reflection of a whole-of-government and whole-of-ecosystem approach, bringing together participants from academia, industry, government agencies, startups and research organisations. He emphasised that the larger objective is to ensure that scientific discoveries move beyond laboratory environments and create measurable benefits for society, the economy and industry.

The Bengaluru edition of the conclave will focus on three major thematic areas. The first theme, Aerospace Technologies for Growth, will explore emerging developments in aviation, aerospace engineering and related technologies. The second theme, AI for Everyone: Navigating Technology, Society and Ethics, will examine the opportunities and challenges associated with artificial intelligence and its societal impact. The third theme, AGRI-FOOD Nexus 2026: Architecting the Lab-to-Market Pipeline, will discuss strategies to strengthen the journey of innovations from research laboratories to commercial markets in the agriculture and food sectors.

The event will feature eight panel discussions involving leading experts from industry, academia and research institutions. More than 25 keynote speakers and panellists are expected to share insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, emerging technologies and policy frameworks that support economic growth.

CSIR-CFTRI Director Dr. Giridhar Parvatham announced that six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed during the conclave, alongside the launch of a new product developed through scientific innovation. He also revealed that 33 startups will showcase their products and technologies during the event. Of these, 21 startups are associated with the food technology sector, while 12 are linked to bioenergy initiatives, all connected with CFTRI's innovation ecosystem.

Apart from startups, the conclave will witness participation from 11 government agencies and organisations, as well as several incubation centres and innovation hubs working to promote entrepreneurship and technology commercialisation.

According to CSIR, the event is expected to attract more than 800 delegates representing diverse sectors such as aerospace, food technology, artificial intelligence, data science and innovation management. Participants will include representatives from organisations such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), policymakers and industry leaders.

Key discussions during the conclave will centre on strengthening industry-research partnerships, commercialising CSIR-developed patents through startup ecosystems, improving access to venture funding, nurturing next-generation entrepreneurs and aligning academic research with evolving industry needs. The event is also expected to generate fresh opportunities for collaboration between public research institutions and private-sector innovators.

With its focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-driven growth, the CSIR RISE Conclave 2026 is expected to play a significant role in advancing India's ambition of becoming a globally competitive knowledge economy while supporting the broader objectives of Viksit Bharat 2047.