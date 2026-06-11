National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard)

NABARD Student Internship Scheme 2026-27 Applications Open; Stipend of Rs 20,000 Per Month

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2026
14:48 PM

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Summary
The programme offers postgraduate and integrated course students an opportunity to participate in short-term research projects and field studies related to agriculture, rural development and allied sectors
The internship is designed to engage students in assignments that contribute to NABARD's policy and developmental work

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has commenced the application process for its Student Internship Scheme (SIS) 2026-27. The programme offers postgraduate and integrated course students an opportunity to participate in short-term research projects and field studies related to agriculture, rural development and allied sectors.

The internship is designed to engage students in assignments that contribute to NABARD's policy and developmental work. Indian students pursuing eligible courses at institutions in India as well as abroad can apply for the programme.

Eligibility Criteria

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Students pursuing postgraduate degrees, PGDM programmes or five-year integrated courses from recognised institutions are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be enrolled in disciplines such as:

  • Agriculture and allied sciences
  • Veterinary Science
  • Fisheries
  • Agribusiness
  • Economics
  • Agri-Economics
  • Social Sciences
  • Management

Candidates pursuing postgraduate programmes must have completed or be completing the first year of their course. Students enrolled in five-year integrated programmes must have completed or be completing the fourth year.

According to NABARD, candidates applying for internships in a particular state should either be studying in that state or be permanent residents of the state. However, the five internship positions available at NABARD's Head Office in Mumbai are open to eligible students from across the country.

Selected interns will be assigned projects for a period ranging from eight weeks to 12 weeks.

NABARD will provide a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 to selected candidates during the internship period.

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the Google Form made available by NABARD.

Applicants must also upload a bonafide certificate issued by their institution confirming their enrolment and eligibility for the internship programme.

The Student Internship Scheme provides students with an opportunity to gain practical exposure to rural development issues, policy implementation and field-level research while working closely with one of India's premier development financial institutions.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2026
14:54 PM
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) NABARD internship
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