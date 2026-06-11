CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank List Released at admissions.cusat.ac.in; Check Course-Wise Rankings

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check their rank positions through the university's official admission portal The provisional rank list plays a crucial role in the admission process, as seat allotment for various programmes offered by the university will be carried out based on these rankings

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the provisional rank list for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 today. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check their rank positions through the university's official admission portal.

According to the notification issued by the university, the course-wise provisional rank lists for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes have been made available online. Candidates can log in to their admission profiles or access the published rank lists to verify their positions.

The provisional rank list plays a crucial role in the admission process, as seat allotment for various programmes offered by the university will be carried out based on these rankings.

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The rank lists have been released in PDF format and contain important details, including:

Candidate's name

Registration number

Category

Rank secured

Candidates are advised to carefully check their details in the provisional rank list and retain a copy for future admission-related procedures.

CUSAT CAT Rank List 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the provisional rank list:

Visit the official CUSAT admission portal. Click on the CUSAT Rank List link available on the homepage. Open the Provisional Rank List link. Select the relevant course from the drop-down menu. View the rank list PDF displayed on the screen. Download and save the document for future reference.

The provisional rank list forms the basis for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by CUSAT. Candidates securing ranks in the list will be considered for seat allotment according to their merit position, category and programme preferences.

The university is expected to announce further details regarding counselling, option registration and admission schedules in the coming days. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official admission portal for updates related to the next stages of the admission process.

With the publication of the provisional rank list, aspirants can now assess their admission prospects and prepare the required documents ahead of the counselling and seat allocation process.