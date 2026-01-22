Young voices, big moments, dream steps

Summary Students shine with music, dance, and performance at TTIS Challenge 2026 stage

Before the applause learnt its rhythm and the lights found their cue, dreams stood waiting in the wings — dressed in costume, tuned in melody and held together by hope. From towns beyond Calcutta to the heart of the TTIS Challenge 2026, students stepped onto an open stage where ambition was no longer imagined but performed.

Among them was Jisha Deb, a Class X student of Bishop George Mission School, whose passion travelled not through rhythm or brushstrokes, but through sound — a voice she hopes will one day reach millions.

“I’ve always wondered how cartoons speak,” said Jisha, recalling how her curiosity turned into practice after discovering Sonal Kaushal, the voice behind Doraemon. Drawn to the magic of radio, she spoke of exploring voice modulation and mimicry, a hobby that gradually shaped her dream of becoming a radio jockey and voice actor. Performing at the TTIS Challenge for the second time, Jisha said the experience taught her to remain composed before larger audiences, boosting her confidence both on and off the stage.

If Jisha’s dream travelled through voice, another unfolded through rhythm — steady, insistent and trained at home. Among the performers was Debatra Sarkar of G D Goenka Public School, Dakshineswar, a young drummer who grew up watching rehearsals turn into jam sessions while performing alongside his father in a hobby band. What began as accompaniment soon became aspiration. A member of his school band for the past three years, Debatra said, “I am hopeful that performing on this stage will not only boost my self-esteem but also open up avenues to play at bigger venues someday.” Keen on pursuing music professionally, he hopes to compose his own pieces in the future, carrying forward both a family legacy and a dream he is determined to make his own.

While participants such as Jisha and Debatra are only beginning to imagine a future in the performing arts, others arrived with the assurance of having already stepped into it. Among them was Sudeep Maji, a Class XI student of I.P. Memorial School, who performs with professional bands across Kolkata, bringing to the TTIS Challenge the discipline of regular stage experience. After performing a folk number in the solo singing category, Sudeep spoke of balancing live shows in the city with representing his school at inter-school competitions. For a performer already navigating the professional circuit, the TTIS stage served as a reminder that growth in music is continuous — shaped as much by competition as by collaboration.

For Srinjoyee Adhikary, a Class XI student of Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School, stepping into the spotlight comes just as naturally. A self-trained singer and the lead vocalist of her band, Srinjoyee has performed professionally at several events and chose to represent her school in the western solo singing category. “This competition is a learning curve for students like me,” she said. “It teaches us focus and humility, and reminds us never to underestimate the competition — a lesson that will surely help me in my professional life as well.”

Meanwhile, Deeptanshu Sinha, a Class VIII student of Griffins International School, Kharagpur, left the audience spellbound with his presentation of artistic yoga at the X-Factor finals. Trained professionally for nearly seven years, Deeptanshu has already chosen this discipline as his career path, approaching the stage with remarkable focus and maturity beyond his years.

“My school and my mentors have supported me unconditionally, which gave me the courage to chase my calling”, remarked Deeptanshu, a four-time national-level gold medallist.