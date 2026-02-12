ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin Today; First Paper Psychology

Summary Around 1.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations this year According to the ISC Class 12 date sheet 2026, the examinations will be conducted from February 12 to April 6, covering a total of 50 subjects at the Class 12 level

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has commenced the ISC Class 12 board examinations 2026 from today, February 12, with Psychology as the first paper. Around 1.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations this year.

According to the ISC Class 12 date sheet 2026, the examinations will be conducted from February 12 to April 6, covering a total of 50 subjects at the Class 12 level. In comparison, the ICSE Class 10 examinations cover 75 subjects.

The ISC theory examinations will begin at 2 pm and will be held for a duration of three hours. Students will be given an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper before they begin writing their answers. The board has advised candidates to report to their respective examination centres at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.

CISCE stated that the timetable has been structured to maintain a balanced academic calendar, ensuring adequate preparation time between major subjects wherever possible. Following the Psychology paper, ISC Class 12 English Paper 1 is scheduled to be conducted on February 13.

Students must carry their ISC admit card 2026 to the examination hall, as entry will not be permitted without it.