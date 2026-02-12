NBEMS

NBEMS Declares DNB Final Theory Exam Results December 2025; Check at natboard.edu.in

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2026
15:59 PM

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Final Theory Examination – December 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website — natboard.edu.in.

The DNB Final Theory Examination was conducted from December 18 to December 21, 2025, in a hybrid format.

DNB Final Theory Exam Result 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website — natboard.edu.in
  2. Click on the link for DNB Final Theory Examination – December 2025 Result
  3. A PDF file containing the result will open on the screen
  4. Check your roll number in the result file
  5. Download and save a copy for future reference

Paper-wise marks and the grand total obtained will be included in the scorecard, which will be accessible only to bonafide candidates who have qualified.

Important Instructions From NBEMS

  • Re-evaluation of answer sheets is not permitted.
  • Re-verification may be allowed only in rare cases where an answer has not been evaluated.
  • Requests for re-verification must be submitted within 15 days from the declaration of results, i.e., by February 19, 2026. Requests received after the deadline will not be considered.

The tentative schedule for the DNB Final Practical Examination – December 2025 session is from February 24 to April 9, 2026, depending on the specialty.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for further updates regarding practical exams and scorecards.

