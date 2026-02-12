RSSB Clerk Grade II, Junior Assistant Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; 10,644 Vacancies on Offer

Summary Candidates who have not yet applied must submit their applications through the official SSO portal before the deadline, as no forms will be accepted after the last date Out of the total vacancies, 9,642 posts are for Non-TSP areas, while 1,002 posts are reserved for TSP areas

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will close the online registration process for Clerk Grade II and Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026 on February 13. Candidates who have not yet applied must submit their applications through the official SSO portal before the deadline, as no forms will be accepted after the last date.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 10,644 vacancies across Rajasthan. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 5 and July 6, 2026.

Out of the total vacancies, 9,642 posts are for Non-TSP areas, while 1,002 posts are reserved for TSP areas.

Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and possess a valid computer qualification. Accepted computer qualifications include:

NIELIT O Level or CCC

COPA certificate

Diploma or Degree in Computer Science/Computer Application

RSCIT certificate

Class 12 with Computer as a subject

The minimum age limit is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2027. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

Applicants must also have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and basic knowledge of Rajasthan’s culture.

Application Fee

₹600 for General, EWS, and OBC (Creamy Layer) candidates

₹400 for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS (Rajasthan), SC, ST, and PwD candidates of Rajasthan

A correction charge of ₹300 will be applicable for making changes in the application form. The correction window will remain open until February 16, 2026.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.