Rajasthan government

RSSB Clerk Grade II, Junior Assistant Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; 10,644 Vacancies on Offer

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2026
15:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have not yet applied must submit their applications through the official SSO portal before the deadline, as no forms will be accepted after the last date
Out of the total vacancies, 9,642 posts are for Non-TSP areas, while 1,002 posts are reserved for TSP areas

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will close the online registration process for Clerk Grade II and Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026 on February 13. Candidates who have not yet applied must submit their applications through the official SSO portal before the deadline, as no forms will be accepted after the last date.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 10,644 vacancies across Rajasthan. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 5 and July 6, 2026.

Out of the total vacancies, 9,642 posts are for Non-TSP areas, while 1,002 posts are reserved for TSP areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and possess a valid computer qualification. Accepted computer qualifications include:

  • NIELIT O Level or CCC
  • COPA certificate
  • Diploma or Degree in Computer Science/Computer Application
  • RSCIT certificate
  • Class 12 with Computer as a subject

The minimum age limit is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2027. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

Applicants must also have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and basic knowledge of Rajasthan’s culture.

Application Fee

  • ₹600 for General, EWS, and OBC (Creamy Layer) candidates
  • ₹400 for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS (Rajasthan), SC, ST, and PwD candidates of Rajasthan

A correction charge of ₹300 will be applicable for making changes in the application form. The correction window will remain open until February 16, 2026.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2026
15:05 PM
Rajasthan government RSSB Registration Date
Similar stories
Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin Today; First Paper Psychology

IIM Ahmedabad

International Offers Mark IIM Ahmedabad’s Third Placement Phase for PGP 2026; Detai. . .

Delhi government

Vasantotsav 2026: Delhi Govt Launches Youth-Focused Bhajan Clubbing Events Across DU . . .

TSCHE

TS ICET 2026 Registration Begins at icet.tgche.ac.in; Exam on May 13

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin Today; First Paper Psychology

postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM)

Vivekanand Business School (VBS) Launches a First of its Kind 15+9 PGDM; All Details . . .

IIM Ahmedabad

International Offers Mark IIM Ahmedabad’s Third Placement Phase for PGP 2026; Detai. . .

Delhi government

Vasantotsav 2026: Delhi Govt Launches Youth-Focused Bhajan Clubbing Events Across DU . . .

TSCHE

TS ICET 2026 Registration Begins at icet.tgche.ac.in; Exam on May 13

CBSE 2026

CBSE Announces Major Evaluation Reforms, Schools to Relieve Teachers Ahead of Board E. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality