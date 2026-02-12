BSE Odisha Declares OTET December 2025 Result; Pass Percentage Stands at 68.97%

Summary Candidates can check and download their results from the official website — bseodisha.ac.in The overall pass percentage for the OTET December 2025 exam stands at 68.97%, reflecting the performance of candidates across the state

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) December 2025 results. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website — bseodisha.ac.in.

The overall pass percentage for the OTET December 2025 exam stands at 68.97%, reflecting the performance of candidates across the state.

Candidates are advised to download their result for future reference and follow any further instructions provided by the board regarding certificate issuance or subsequent recruitment processes.