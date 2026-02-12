SLPRB Assam Begins Police Recruitment 2026 for 3,228 Posts; Apply by February 22, Read Notice

Summary A total of 3,228 vacancies have been announced across various posts in Assam Police and allied departments The online registration process began on January 22, 2026, and will remain open until February 22, 2026

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has commenced the online application process for Assam Police Recruitment 2026. A total of 3,228 vacancies have been announced across various posts in Assam Police and allied departments.

The online registration process began on January 22, 2026, and will remain open until February 22, 2026. Candidates must submit their applications through the official website — slprbassam.in. The board has clarified that no offline applications will be accepted.

Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive includes several posts such as Constable, Forest Guard, Forester, Fireman, and others. Key vacancies include:

733 Constable (Grade III) posts

642 Constable (WO/WT) posts

504 Forest Guard posts

405 AFPF Constable posts

337 Fireman posts

Additional vacancies are available for Forester, Game Watcher, Emergency Rescue personnel, Boatman, Bandman, and other roles.

The selection process will comprise multiple stages, including:

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Written Examination

Document Verification

Certain posts may also require additional trade or skill tests, depending on the role.

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website — slprbassam.in Click on the relevant recruitment link Register using the required details Fill in the application form carefully Upload photograph and necessary documents Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria.