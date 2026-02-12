Police recruitment

SLPRB Assam Begins Police Recruitment 2026 for 3,228 Posts; Apply by February 22, Read Notice

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2026
15:40 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
A total of 3,228 vacancies have been announced across various posts in Assam Police and allied departments
The online registration process began on January 22, 2026, and will remain open until February 22, 2026

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has commenced the online application process for Assam Police Recruitment 2026. A total of 3,228 vacancies have been announced across various posts in Assam Police and allied departments.

The online registration process began on January 22, 2026, and will remain open until February 22, 2026. Candidates must submit their applications through the official website — slprbassam.in. The board has clarified that no offline applications will be accepted.

Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruitment drive includes several posts such as Constable, Forest Guard, Forester, Fireman, and others. Key vacancies include:

  • 733 Constable (Grade III) posts
  • 642 Constable (WO/WT) posts
  • 504 Forest Guard posts
  • 405 AFPF Constable posts
  • 337 Fireman posts

Additional vacancies are available for Forester, Game Watcher, Emergency Rescue personnel, Boatman, Bandman, and other roles.

The selection process will comprise multiple stages, including:

  • Physical Standard Test (PST)
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  • Written Examination
  • Document Verification

Certain posts may also require additional trade or skill tests, depending on the role.

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website — slprbassam.in
  2. Click on the relevant recruitment link
  3. Register using the required details
  4. Fill in the application form carefully
  5. Upload photograph and necessary documents
  6. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2026
15:40 PM
Police recruitment Assam Police
Similar stories
State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Extends CBO Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline; 2,050 Posts to Be Filled

Rajasthan government

RSSB Clerk Grade II, Junior Assistant Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; 10,644 Vacan. . .

Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin Today; First Paper Psychology

IIM Ahmedabad

International Offers Mark IIM Ahmedabad’s Third Placement Phase for PGP 2026; Detai. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Extends CBO Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline; 2,050 Posts to Be Filled

Rajasthan government

RSSB Clerk Grade II, Junior Assistant Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; 10,644 Vacan. . .

Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin Today; First Paper Psychology

postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM)

Vivekanand Business School (VBS) Launches a First of its Kind 15+9 PGDM; All Details . . .

IIM Ahmedabad

International Offers Mark IIM Ahmedabad’s Third Placement Phase for PGP 2026; Detai. . .

Delhi government

Vasantotsav 2026: Delhi Govt Launches Youth-Focused Bhajan Clubbing Events Across DU . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality