State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Extends CBO Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline; 2,050 Posts to Be Filled

Posted on 12 Feb 2026
15:17 PM

Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online until February 25, 2026
The recruitment drive aims to fill officer-level posts across various SBI branches

The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the registration deadline for the recruitment of 2,050 Circle Based Officers (CBO). Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online until February 25, 2026. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 18, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill officer-level posts across various SBI branches.

SBI CBO 2026: Important Dates

  • Start of Online Registration: January 29, 2026
  • Last Date to Apply: February 25, 2026
  • Last Date for Printing Application: March 5, 2026
  • Online Fee Payment Window: January 29 to February 18, 2026

Candidates applying for the SBI CBO 2026 recruitment must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. The bank has specified that the recruitment is open only to Indian citizens.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the official notification for detailed information regarding age limits and other eligibility criteria, as these may vary.

The selection process will consist of a written examination followed by an interview. Candidates shortlisted in the written test will be called for the next stage as per SBI’s schedule.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the SBI Careers portal
  2. Register as a new user by providing basic details
  3. Log in and complete the application form
  4. Upload scanned photograph, signature, and required documents
  5. Pay the application fee online (if applicable)
  6. Review and submit the form
  7. Download or print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2026
15:18 PM
