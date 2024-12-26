Young minds battle it out in school talent showdowns

Summary The science and computer department of Birla Divya Jyoti School hosted its inter-school fest, Nirmaan II, on November 13, bringing together students from 13 schools for a day of tech-savvy contests and creative showcases.

Festival of skills

Students from the Calcutta, Ganganagar, Howrah and Kalyani branches of Julien Day School (JDS) showcased their diverse talents at the George Broughton Memorial (GBM) inter-branch talent competition, hosted recently at the Calcutta branch.

The event, designed for students from Classes V to XII, aimed to foster healthy competition and camaraderie among the branches while providing a platform for the young talents to shine.

Each branch presented performances that reflected their dedication, resilience and countless hours of practice. These acts, rich in creativity, carried meaningful messages, making the event both entertaining and thought-provoking.

The competition featured a variety of categories, including quiz, debate, elocution (in English, Bengali and Hindi), and performances in dance and drama (also in English, Bengali and Hindi), keeping the audience engaged throughout the day.

A panel of expert judges from various schools assessed the performances, while the awards were presented by the managing trustee,S.E. Broughton.

Other dignitaries present included chairman J.G. Broughton, director of education and development Terence John, principals, vice-principals, junior coordinators, teachers, students and parents from all four branches.

The Ganganagar branch clinched the coveted GBM shield, with Calcutta and Kalyani securing second and third places, respectively. Kalyani emerged victorious in the quiz, elocution and music (vocals) rounds, Howrah dominated the debate, Ganganagar captivated everyone with their dance performances, and Calcutta excelled in drama.

"The talent contest was a resounding success, providing our students with an opportunity to shine in a supportive environment. The positive spirit and energy observed throughout the event confirmed the rich potential of our students," said Siddhartha Dey, principal of the Calcutta branch. "The talent contest involving our four branches invites students to showcase their skills in dance, drama, vocals, debate and quiz and gives them the opportunity to excel in these fields," added Terence John.

Tech trysts

The science and computer department of Birla Divya Jyoti School hosted its inter-school fest, Nirmaan II, on November 13, bringing together students from 13 schools for a day of tech-savvy contests and creative showcases.

The participating schools included Delhi Public School, Siliguri; Sri Sri Academy, Siliguri; Little Angel’s School, Siliguri; Mount Litera Zee School, Islampur; Mt Makalu Residential Secondary School, Nepal; G.D. Goenka, Siliguri and others.

Birla Divya Jyoti Nirmaan 2

Students from Classes VI to XII collaborated on a science exhibition, featuring projects that highlighted their innovation and teamwork.

The event began with an inaugural speech by principal Shweta Tiwari, whoinspired students to embracecreativity and innovation in their pursuits.

Guests included Biswajit Kundu, education officer at the North Bengal Science Centre, and Anirban Biswas, system manager at the Centre for Information & Resource Management, North Bengal University. Both speakers encouraged students to think beyond conventional boundaries and explore new possibilities.

The highlight was a seminar by Debashish Sarkar, founder of the Sky Watchers' Association of North Bengal (SWAN). Sarkar’s insights into emerging technological trends captivated the audience, leaving students eager to delve deeper into the worldof innovation.

Among the most popular events of the day was E-Sports, where gaming enthusiasts battled it out in Valorant and BGMI, delivering high-octane matches. Budding engineers showcased their skills in Robo Race and Robo Soccer, testing the mettle of their self-designed bots.

The Hackathon challenged coders to think creatively and solve problems, while the AI Image Generation event explored the artistic possibilities of artificial intelligence,merging technology withimagination.

Beyond the tech, two standout events celebrated creativity and sustainability. Fusion Dance blended traditional dance forms with modern rhythms, while Recycled Runway spotlighted environmental consciousness, with students transforming discarded materials into eco-friendly fashionstatements.

"I am proud and thrilled with the success of Nirmaan II. This event celebrated students' innovation skills and their knowledge of AI, robotics, e-sports and science. Their enthusiasm and teamwork were truly commendable," said the principal.

Fun learning

B.D.M. International School hosted its annual fest, Kalrav, on the school grounds on November 30.

BDMI Annual junior fest Kalrav

Meant for the junior section kids (Classes I to IV), the fest saw 11 schools signing up for various events. The event gave a platform for children below seven years to showcase their talent and imaginative power. There were both on-stage and off-stage events. Fun in the Pun packed a lot of humour as children delivered witty punchlines in a clever play of words.

At Melodymosaic participants enchanted the audience with their musical performances. In Rangmanch, they brought stories to life through drama. In Rhythm Riders, young dancers grooved to energetic beats and showcased their flexibility.

The off-stage events included Chocolatopia (transforming chocolates into pieces of art) and Wonder Weavers (using recycled materials to create landscapes).

"Kalrav as the name suggests, is all about the sound of happiness. That is what we experienced when the Pre-primary students from several schools brightened up our school. Our school has been nurturing this age group over several decades now. We conceptualised this inter-school festival in 2022 to foster activity-based fun learning amongst the youngest ones," said principal Madhumita Sengupta.

Sharing joy

Students of St John’s Diocesan Girls’ Higher Secondary School ushered in the festive spirit with their annual Dio Fun Fair, held on December 14. This event, organised to support the marginalised children of the institution’s second school, drew a footfall of over 11,000 visitors.

Dio Fun Fair 2024

Reverend Paritosh Canning, bishop of the Calcutta diocese of the Church of North India and president of the school’s managing committee, inaugurated the fair.

Students from Classes V to XII, alongside their teachers, managed the stalls. The fairgrounds offered something for everyone, from classic games to creative challenges. Game stalls were a major attraction, with highlights such as Hat the Doll, where players aimed to land a hat on a doll’s head, and Basket the Ball, which tested participants’ hoop-shooting skills. Can You Can challenged players to topple a pyramid of cans, while Light the Candle dared them to ignite 10 candles with a single matchstick.

Food enthusiasts found plenty to indulge in, with many traditional favourites such as luchi aloo dum, pakoras and pani puri alongside sweet treats such as candy floss. Several food chains also set up stalls, adding to the culinary delights on offer.

Two stalls stood out for their unique offerings. The Art Tavern showcased handcrafted items, including tablecloths, pillow covers and paintings created by junior and middle school students. The Collector’s Hub featured an assortment of books and craft items for sale.

Adding a meaningful touch, students from the second school ran a stall offering handmade jute bags, tablecloths and handkerchiefs.

The Juke Box kept the crowd entertained with music dedications, while Luck by Chance or the lucky draw ensured visitors left with cherished mementoes.

The event also served as a reunion for former students.

“I feel proud that we could organise yet another successful Dio Fun Fair. This annual event is not just a celebration but also a fundraising initiative for our second school, meant for underprivileged children. The fair embodies the true spirit of Christmas,” said principal Snigdha Gain.





