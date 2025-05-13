Young innovators at play

We, the students of the Academy of Technology (AOT), recently organised AOTFiesta 2025 wherein participants from engineering colleges, local schools and the AOT community showcased innovation, creativity and collaboration. One of the most positive aspects of AOTFiesta 2025 was the enthusiastic participation in four school-exclusive events: XtraVaganza (science exhibition), QuantQuest (maths competition), Artistix (painting) and XpreXive (extempore).

This year, we proudly honoured the dream of Jagannath Banerjee, our late founder and chairman trustee — a visionary who firmly believed in nurturing young minds, helping them dream big, and ensuring access to quality education. Chairman trustee Anindita Banerjee is following in his footsteps.

XtraVaganza — the inter-school science exhibition — exemplified this vision beautifully. It focussed on the theme “Innovation towards achieving zero carbon footprints with applications of science for the society,” and we saw some of the brightest young innovators in the state present their ideas. The first prize went to Team Phoenix from Sri Aurobindo Vidyamandir, in Chandannagar whose smart home automation system aimed at reducing energy consumption through intelligent control of household devices. Team Innovation Igniters from Bholananda National Vidyalaya in Barrackpore secured the second prize for their smart electric lamppost powered by piezoelectric sensors, while Team Eco-Warriors from PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Ishapore, claimed the third prize with a solar-powered automatic indoor cooling system.

The students of Mahesh Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in Rishra (in picture), who conjured the model of an ideal carbon- free society in an urban setup, narrowly missed the podium.

Watching the next generation of innovators take the stage reminded us why

such platforms matter — they help young talents believe in their potential and get started early.

Aratrik Bandyopadhyay

Final year BTech (CSBS), AOT, Hooghly

Hands-on training

A three-day workshop on differential global positioning system (DGPS) technology was held from March 21–23 in Lahiripur on Satjelia island in the Sunderbans. It was led by Basudeb Bhatta, a distinguished figure in India’s geoinformatics education.

Organised by the Purbasha Eco-Helpline Society, the event was coordinated by Umashankar Mandal, popularly known as the “Mangrove Man”, alongside renowned GIS engineer Ayan Ghosh. The programme aimed to provide students and young researchers with hands-on training in advanced spatial data collection techniques essential for environmental monitoring and planning.

Participants learnt how to capture high-precision data in field conditions. The choice of Lahiripur — a region surrounded by mangroves and vulnerable farmlands — highlighted the importance of geospatial science in ecological conservation. As the Sunderbans face rising threats from climate change, such initiatives empower the next generation to contribute meaningfully to sustainable development and building resilience.

Soumyadwip Barman

First year MSc, geoinformatics, Adamas University, Barasat