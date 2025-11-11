Women should not step out alone at night 

No

Regressive idea

This view contains a strange contradiction: it reinforces the notion that women are incapable of managing their own safety, while simultaneously creating a pretext for blaming the victims for the crimes committed against them.

Aryama Ghosh,

Third year, Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta

Self defence

Agreeing with the statement will be reinforcing the idea that women are weak, easy targets that men can take advantage of without consequences. Girl students should stay out late and they should learn self defence or carry defensive tools. And we should teach the next generation of men that molesting women is pathetic and evil.

Arini Priyadarshini,

Class IX, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Cossipore, Calcutta

Blame shift

Asking girls to stay indoors is not realistic or fair. Society should instead focus on making public places safe. Girls should, of course, stay alert and avoid risky altercations but that does not mean they must live in fear behind locked doors or give up their right to freedom. Schools, colleges and NGOs must create awareness about equality and respect. A safe space can be created only when both men and women can roam without fear.

Sarvika Dhamala,

Class IX, Saini International School, Calcutta

Yes

Risky move

Given the dystopic situation we face today because of deeply entrenched patriarchy, I believe a female student should prioritise her safety. The dark means limited transport and few bystanders for help. Until the world educates their sons,

girls should play a smart and cautious game.

Sanghita Bhattacharya,

First year, horticulture, Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Kalyani

Safety first

Our safety is in our own hands. We can’t hope for help from the government or police. My opinion is that girls should not stay out late, even if it’s work related.

Aratrika Dutta,

Class VII, Ruby Park Public School,

Calcutta