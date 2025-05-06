Winning at life and exams

Challenges are not limited to the exam hall for many students. They fight physical and financial hurdles to put on their best show.

Like these three champions who wrote the ICSE and ISC exams this year. The results were declared on May 2.

Sreejato Sutar

Vivekananda Mission School Joka (93.5%, ISC)

When Sreejato uses watercolours, he has to strain to pick up the brush, dip it in colour and then water to paint.

Muscular dystrophy, a disease that causes muscle degeneration, limits his limb movements.

“Someone has to place his hand on the table, and then he can lift it from there,” said his mother, Mallika Das Sutar.

Despite the pain and the effort, Sreejato scored 96 in art in ISC (Class XII).

“My strength is being able to put up with what I am. I have no regrets for who I am or my medical condition,” said the 18-year-old.

His cumulative ISC score is 93.5 per cent, with 87 in English, 97 in Bengali, 93 in history and 94 in psychology.

“I had the experience of a board exam in Class X and that went well. In the last two years, I have matured and know my strengths and weaknesses and how to adapt,” he said.

“Weakness can take a toll... but the strength is in overcoming it and turning it into success.”

Aishika Mallik

The BSS School (81.6%, ICSE)

Aishika cannot see the blackboard in school. Aishika cannot read textbooks. She cannot read class notes. But the 16-year-old has scored 81.6 per cent in ICSE.

The loss of vision for the student of The BSS School started when she was in Class VI. In barely two years, her vision reduced to 10 per cent, said her mother, Sutapa Ray Mallik.

Aishika was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when she was two years and six months.

“She can walk on plain surfaces, but she suddenly sits down if it becomes uneven or has ups and downs. Navigating stairs takes time. Her eyes were fine till she was in Class VI. Initially, doctors were unable to diagnose it. But ultimately, after a series of tests, we found out that muscular dystrophy was the cause of the vision loss,” Sutapa said.

Aishika did not give up. Her mother would read out to her, and she would comprehend and memorise the lessons.

In class, sometimes her friends would take down notes for her.

“From Class VI, her vision started blurring, and worsened by the end of Class VIII. She would still manage to write, but in a crooked line. But she continued her studies with what she heard and comprehended,” said Sunita Sen, principal.

She scored 76 in English, 92 in Bengali, 78 in history-geography, 60 in math, 83 in commercial studies and 79 in home science.

“Bengali is my favourite subject, and I have scored the highest. In math, I did mental calculation, and I had to skip the diagrams because I couldn’t see,” said Aishika.

Gayatri Barik

Sri Sri Academy

(85.2%, ICSE)

A portion of a balcony is her study in the one-room rented accommodation that Gayatri shares with her younger sister and parents.

Gayatri’s father is a cook, and her mother works as a domestic help.

With what they earn together, the family somehow manages to make ends meet.

“I studied only till Class V. But my daughters want to, and I try to support them. But it would not have been possible without the school’s support,” said her father, Madan Barik.

Gayatri, who scored 85.2 per cent, is on a scholarship.

She scored 84 in English, 79 in Bengali and history-geography, 98 in art, 72 in commercial studies and 86 in environmental science.

“These marks are unbelievable for us. It is also important that she scored high marks. The kind of background she comes from, she will have to make her career. I won’t be able to back her in any way,” Madan said.

Gayatri relied on extra help from her teachers, and she did not mind skipping outings with her friends.

“I did not have pocket money to spare, and I would skip going out. But I don’t consider it unfair because I am grateful for the opportunity that I have got,” the 16-year-old said.