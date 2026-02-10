US intervention was needed in Venezuela

No

Power play

The US claims its intervention in Venezuela endeavours to improve the economy and provide justice. However, demanding to run the country during the transition suggests it is resorting to colonial tactics instead of acting as a democratic ally.

Shreeya Majumdar

Class VIII, Modern English Academy, Barrackpore

Exploitation

I oppose the US intervention in Venezuela. History demonstrates that “freedom” narratives frequently conceal resource exploitation, as evidenced by oil interests and Trump’s contradictory actions on drug trafficking, such as pardoning former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández.

Aritra Ghosh

Second year, North Bengal St Xavier’s College, Siliguri

Big bully

The US just replaced “rule of law” with “rule of force” in the intervention in Venezuela. We have seen many examples of such acts in the past that have led to instability in the region affected. Such invasionary matters should be condemned immediately. Not only did a country just conduct a military operation in the capital city of another sovereign nation but they also “kidnapped” the sitting head of state. Such acts create a world where no country or man is safe and the strongest bully always wins.

Ankush Bhattacharyya

Class XI, Aditya Academy, Calcutta

Brazen takeover

The spectacle of the US abducting the leader of a smaller country, undermining its right to govern itself, and then brazenly proclaiming plans to seize the country’s oil resembles colonialism much more than liberation. Before we ask if such an intervention was necessary, we should ask if it was solicited.

Aryama Ghosh,

Third year, Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta

Sovereign nation

India is a peace-loving nation that believes in sovereignty. Therefore, we would never support any country “intervening” in another nation as the US has in Venezuela. This may, however, become a reason of dispute between the mighty America and supernation India from the perspective of diplomatic relations.

Kaushik Sarkar,

Third year, College of Agriculture, Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, Kalyani