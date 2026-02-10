WB HS 2026: CCTV Mandatory at Centres, Strict Security Norms Announced Ahead of Feb 12 Exam

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has made the installation of CCTV cameras mandatory at all Higher Secondary (HS) examination centres across the state. The decision comes ahead of the WB HS Class 12 examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted from February 12 to February 27, 2026.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has made the installation of CCTV cameras mandatory at all Higher Secondary (HS) examination centres across the state to strengthen examination security and prevent malpractices. The decision comes ahead of the WB HS Class 12 examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted from February 12 to February 27, 2026. An estimated 7.10 lakh candidates will appear for the class 12 West Bengal board examinations.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the council, CCTV cameras must be installed at the main entrance gates and inside the confidential rooms of all examination centres. Venue supervisors have been instructed to ensure that the surveillance systems are properly installed and fully functional. They have also been directed to preserve the CCTV footage until April 30, 2026, for verification purposes, if required.

In addition to enhanced surveillance, WBCHSE has introduced stringent security checks for examinees. All students will undergo frisking at entry points using metal detectors. The checking process will be conducted by teaching and non-teaching staff in the presence of police personnel. Police officials will intervene only in cases of disturbance or law-and-order issues, as per the council’s guidelines.

The council has also laid down clear instructions regarding entry and exit timings. Examination hall doors will open one hour before the commencement of the exam and will be closed once the examination begins. However, in emergency situations, late entry may be permitted up to 10.30 AM for Semester IV and HS examinations conducted under the old annual system, and up to 1.30 PM for the Semester III supplementary examination. WBCHSE has clarified that no extra time will be granted to candidates entering late under any circumstances.

Mobile phones and all electronic devices have been strictly prohibited inside examination centres. The council has warned that candidates found carrying banned items or involved in physical assault on examination staff will face cancellation of their board examinations along with their enrolment. Students will be allowed to wear only analogue watches, while calculators will be permitted exclusively for candidates appearing under the old annual system.

WBCHSE has also specified reporting times and the schedule for the distribution of question papers and answer materials. Candidates appearing for Semester IV and HS examinations under the old system must report to their centres by 9 AM, while those appearing for the Semester III supplementary examination must report by 12.30 pm. Answer scripts or OMR sheets will be distributed at 10 AM for the main examinations and at 12.50 PM for the supplementary exam. Question papers will be handed out at 9.50 AM for Semester IV, 10 AM for the annual HS examination, and 1 PM for the supplementary examination.

The council reiterated that these measures are aimed at ensuring a fair, transparent and disciplined examination environment. Students and guardians have been advised to carefully follow all instructions and stay updated through official notifications to avoid any inconvenience during the WB HS Examinations 2026.