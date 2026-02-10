IGNOU

IGNOU’s Pan-India Placement Drive Begins: Check Participating Companies and Sector Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Feb 2026
10:30 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), through its Campus Placement Cell (CPC), has announced a pan-India placement drive to be conducted at multiple regional centres.
The initiative is aimed at providing employment opportunities to IGNOU graduates, undergraduates and alumni, including both freshers and experienced candidates.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), through its Campus Placement Cell (CPC), has announced a pan-India placement drive to be conducted at multiple regional centres between February 10 and February 13. The initiative is aimed at providing employment opportunities to IGNOU graduates, undergraduates and alumni, including both freshers and experienced candidates.

As part of the placement drive, candidates from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand have been invited to register and participate. The recruitment activities will be held at IGNOU’s regional centres located in Bijapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Bengaluru and Dehradun, enabling learners from different regions to access job opportunities closer to their location.

According to IGNOU, recruiters from sectors such as Fintech, Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) will take part in the drive. A range of job roles will be offered, including Assistant Relationship Manager, Customer Support Executive, HR Generalist, Sales Expert, Collection Officer and other key positions. Selected candidates will be offered salary packages along with performance-based incentives, depending on the role and organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official press release issued by IGNOU, candidates appearing for the placement drive are expected to have good communication skills and must report in formal attire. Applicants are required to carry an updated curriculum vitae, a government-issued photo identity card, IGNOU identity card, PAN card, two passport-size photographs, educational certificates and mark sheets in both original and photocopy formats. Candidates with prior work experience must also bring their experience certificates, if applicable.

Eligible candidates have been advised to complete the registration process in advance through the official notification link available on the IGNOU website. Advance registration will help ensure smooth participation in the placement activities conducted at the regional centres.

Highlighting the objective of the initiative, IGNOU stated that the placement drive reflects the university’s commitment to enhancing employability among learners from diverse regions and socio-economic backgrounds.

Find the direct registration links here.

Last updated on 10 Feb 2026
10:30 AM
IGNOU Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) Placement Drive
Similar stories
MCC

MCC Releases NEET PG 2025 Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Counselling Schedule; Check Dates. . .

Bundelkhand

UP B.Ed JEE 2026 Registration Begins at bujhansi.ac.in, Exam on April 26

WB HS 2026

WB HS 2026: CCTV Mandatory at Centres, Strict Security Norms Announced Ahead of Feb 1. . .

IMU-CET

IMU CET 2026 Exam Date Announced, Applications Underway for Maritime Courses

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MCC

MCC Releases NEET PG 2025 Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Counselling Schedule; Check Dates. . .

Bundelkhand

UP B.Ed JEE 2026 Registration Begins at bujhansi.ac.in, Exam on April 26

WB HS 2026

WB HS 2026: CCTV Mandatory at Centres, Strict Security Norms Announced Ahead of Feb 1. . .

IMU-CET

IMU CET 2026 Exam Date Announced, Applications Underway for Maritime Courses

SSC GD Result

SSC GD Revised Result 2025 Released for Withheld Candidates - Check Next Phase Detail. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2, 2A Mains 2026 Revised Schedule Out - Check Exam & Hall Ticket Release . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality