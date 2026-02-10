IGNOU’s Pan-India Placement Drive Begins: Check Participating Companies and Sector Details

Summary The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), through its Campus Placement Cell (CPC), has announced a pan-India placement drive to be conducted at multiple regional centres. The initiative is aimed at providing employment opportunities to IGNOU graduates, undergraduates and alumni, including both freshers and experienced candidates.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), through its Campus Placement Cell (CPC), has announced a pan-India placement drive to be conducted at multiple regional centres between February 10 and February 13. The initiative is aimed at providing employment opportunities to IGNOU graduates, undergraduates and alumni, including both freshers and experienced candidates.

As part of the placement drive, candidates from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand have been invited to register and participate. The recruitment activities will be held at IGNOU’s regional centres located in Bijapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Bengaluru and Dehradun, enabling learners from different regions to access job opportunities closer to their location.

According to IGNOU, recruiters from sectors such as Fintech, Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) will take part in the drive. A range of job roles will be offered, including Assistant Relationship Manager, Customer Support Executive, HR Generalist, Sales Expert, Collection Officer and other key positions. Selected candidates will be offered salary packages along with performance-based incentives, depending on the role and organisation.

As per the official press release issued by IGNOU, candidates appearing for the placement drive are expected to have good communication skills and must report in formal attire. Applicants are required to carry an updated curriculum vitae, a government-issued photo identity card, IGNOU identity card, PAN card, two passport-size photographs, educational certificates and mark sheets in both original and photocopy formats. Candidates with prior work experience must also bring their experience certificates, if applicable.

Eligible candidates have been advised to complete the registration process in advance through the official notification link available on the IGNOU website. Advance registration will help ensure smooth participation in the placement activities conducted at the regional centres.

Highlighting the objective of the initiative, IGNOU stated that the placement drive reflects the university’s commitment to enhancing employability among learners from diverse regions and socio-economic backgrounds.

Find the direct registration links here.