SSC GD Revised Result 2025 Released for Withheld Candidates - Check Next Phase Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the revised result of the SSC General Duty (GD) Constable Examination 2025 for candidates whose results were earlier withheld. The updated result has been released on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. According to the Commission, the results of the withheld candidates have been shared in a sealed envelope with the Nodal Officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for further necessary action.

SSC stated that the sealed results have been forwarded to the CRPF Nodal Officer, who will now carry out the required verification process in coordination with the concerned agencies. The Commission also informed that candidates whose results were withheld will be notified separately regarding the date on which the sealed envelope containing their results is dispatched to the nodal authority.

It is important to note that the SSC GD Final Result 2025 was originally declared on January 15, 2025. Along with the final result, the Commission had also released the category-wise cutoff marks for the SSC GD Constable examination. However, the results of a section of candidates were kept on hold at that time pending verification.

As per official data shared by the Commission, the results of 2,003 candidates were withheld during the declaration of the final result. In the overall selection process for the SSC GD 2025 examination, a total of 3,53,908 male candidates and 40,213 female candidates were selected against 53,690 vacancies notified across various Central Armed Police Forces.

Candidates can check their SSC GD Revised Result 2025 by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. They need to click on the login option available at the top right corner of the homepage and sign in using their One Time Registration (OTR) number and password. After logging in, candidates can view the status of their result on the dashboard.

SSC has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for further updates related to the verification process and any subsequent communication regarding the revised results.