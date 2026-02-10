TNPSC Group 2, 2A Mains 2026 Revised Schedule Out - Check Exam & Hall Ticket Release Dates

Summary The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the revised date for the Combined Civil Services Examination – Group 2 mains for the 2026 recruitment cycle. As per the updated schedule, the Group 2A mains examination will be held in the morning session, while the Group 2 mains examination will take place in the afternoon session on the same day.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the revised date for the Combined Civil Services Examination – Group 2 mains for the 2026 recruitment cycle. The written examination, which was earlier cancelled, will now be conducted on March 15, 2026, for both streams. As per the updated schedule, the Group 2A mains examination will be held in the morning session, while the Group 2 mains examination will take place in the afternoon session on the same day.

Schedule

Morning Session (II A): Paper–II (General Knowledge, General Intelligence and Aptitude)

Afternoon Session (II and II A): Paper–I (Descriptive type) Tamil Language Proficiency Test

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official notification, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets, also referred to as admission certificates, from February 28, 2026. The hall tickets will be made available on the official TNPSC website, and candidates must log in using their One Time Registration (OTR) credentials to access and download the document. Details such as examination centre, reporting time, shift schedule and other important instructions will be mentioned on the hall ticket.

According to the notice, “The Combined Civil Services Examination – Category II, which was scheduled to be held on 22.02.2026 F.N., will be conducted on the same date as per the revised schedule. The Hall Ticket for this examination will be released on 11.02.2026. Information regarding this will also be communicated to all candidates through the registered e-mail address (E-Mail) / Short Message Service (SMS).”

The rescheduling follows the cancellation of the TNPSC Group 2 and Group 2A mains examinations earlier after administrative and technical irregularities were reported at several examination centres. Candidates had raised concerns over confusion related to centre allocation and logistical arrangements, which led to disruptions and protests at multiple venues. In view of the situation, the Commission decided to cancel the examination and subsequently assured aspirants that a fresh date would be announced soon.

The revised schedule comes amid heightened attention from candidates and coaching institutes, particularly in light of the state’s election calendar and Model Code of Conduct considerations. TNPSC has stated that detailed guidelines regarding reporting procedures, prohibited items and other examination-day instructions will be issued through official notices and will also be printed on the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the TNPSC official portal for updates related to the Group 2 and Group 2A mains examinations and to stay informed about any further announcements or changes to the examination schedule.

Read the official notice here.