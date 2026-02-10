IMU CET 2026 Exam Date Announced, Applications Underway for Maritime Courses

Summary The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has officially released the schedule for the Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test (IMUCET) 2026. The entrance test serves as the gateway for admission to various maritime courses offered by IMU and its affiliated institutes.

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has officially released the schedule for the Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test (IMUCET) 2026. As per the notification, IMUCET 2026 will be conducted on May 24, 2026. The entrance test serves as the gateway for admission to various maritime courses offered by IMU and its affiliated institutes.

According to the announced timeline, the registration process for IMUCET 2026 is currently underway. Eligible candidates can submit their online application forms through the official IMU website, imu.edu.in. The last date to apply for the entrance examination is April 24, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline, as applications submitted after the closing date will not be accepted.

IMUCET is the national-level entrance examination for admission to a range of maritime programmes, including BTech in Marine Engineering, BSc in Nautical Science, Diploma in Nautical Science (DNS) and other related undergraduate, postgraduate and specialised courses, wherever applicable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admission through IMUCET is mandatory for candidates seeking entry into IMU campuses and affiliated institutes across the country.

In terms of eligibility, candidates are generally required to have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as core subjects. Applicants must also meet the minimum percentage criteria prescribed by IMU for the respective programmes. Detailed eligibility conditions for each course are available in the official information brochure.

To apply for IMUCET 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal at imu.edu.in and access the IMUCET 2026 registration link. Applicants must fill in accurate personal and academic details, upload the required documents in the prescribed format and complete the application fee payment online. After successful submission, candidates are advised to download and save the application confirmation for future reference.

Following the completion of the registration process, candidates will be able to start selecting their exam cities from May 4 to 10, 2026. The admit card, city slip and result release dates have not been released as of yet.

Find the direct registration link here.