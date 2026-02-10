IMU-CET

IMU CET 2026 Exam Date Announced, Applications Underway for Maritime Courses

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Feb 2026
11:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has officially released the schedule for the Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test (IMUCET) 2026.
The entrance test serves as the gateway for admission to various maritime courses offered by IMU and its affiliated institutes.

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has officially released the schedule for the Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test (IMUCET) 2026. As per the notification, IMUCET 2026 will be conducted on May 24, 2026. The entrance test serves as the gateway for admission to various maritime courses offered by IMU and its affiliated institutes.

According to the announced timeline, the registration process for IMUCET 2026 is currently underway. Eligible candidates can submit their online application forms through the official IMU website, imu.edu.in. The last date to apply for the entrance examination is April 24, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline, as applications submitted after the closing date will not be accepted.

IMUCET is the national-level entrance examination for admission to a range of maritime programmes, including BTech in Marine Engineering, BSc in Nautical Science, Diploma in Nautical Science (DNS) and other related undergraduate, postgraduate and specialised courses, wherever applicable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admission through IMUCET is mandatory for candidates seeking entry into IMU campuses and affiliated institutes across the country.

In terms of eligibility, candidates are generally required to have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as core subjects. Applicants must also meet the minimum percentage criteria prescribed by IMU for the respective programmes. Detailed eligibility conditions for each course are available in the official information brochure.

To apply for IMUCET 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal at imu.edu.in and access the IMUCET 2026 registration link. Applicants must fill in accurate personal and academic details, upload the required documents in the prescribed format and complete the application fee payment online. After successful submission, candidates are advised to download and save the application confirmation for future reference.

Following the completion of the registration process, candidates will be able to start selecting their exam cities from May 4 to 10, 2026. The admit card, city slip and result release dates have not been released as of yet.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 10 Feb 2026
11:37 AM
IMU-CET Indian Maritime University Common entrance test Exam dates Registration
Similar stories
TS ECET 2026

TS ECET 2026 Registration Opens - Fee Payment Link, Key Dates and Application Steps

TSCHE

TG LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Registrations Begin for UG and PG Law Admissions; Know Importa. . .

Board Exam 2026

CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking for Class 12 Board Exams from 2026; Read More Detai. . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Issues Notices Over Irregularities in Ongoing Class 12 Practical Exams

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT Madras

IIT Madras Launches BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology - Who Can Apply? Check Eli. . .

TS ECET 2026

TS ECET 2026 Registration Opens - Fee Payment Link, Key Dates and Application Steps

MCC

MCC Releases NEET PG 2025 Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Counselling Schedule; Check Dates. . .

Board Exam 2026

CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking for Class 12 Board Exams from 2026; Read More Detai. . .

TSCHE

TG LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Registrations Begin for UG and PG Law Admissions; Know Importa. . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Issues Notices Over Irregularities in Ongoing Class 12 Practical Exams

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality