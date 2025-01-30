TTIS Challenge 2025: Unseen hands rise to the pressure

Summary Nag’s dedication reflects the silent strength of the many unsung heroes, who made the three-day TTIS Challenge 2025 at City Centre, Salt Lake, a grand success

Rajib Nag sat behind the registration desk, a sea of files and forms in front of him. His phone buzzed with calls from school coordinators, his pen darted across a tabulation sheet, and his eyes constantly scanned the arena to ensure everything ran smoothly.

Over three days, Nag managed the registrations of over 1,000 students, ensured everyone received their tiffin, dispatched contest details to schools and meticulously recorded results. When asked how he handles the pressure, he said: “Being backstage is like steering a ship — you’re not seen, but you’re responsible for keeping everything on course. When I see the children satisfied, that’s all the reward I need.”

Nag’s dedication reflects the silent strength of the many unsung heroes, who made the three-day TTIS Challenge 2025 at City Centre, Salt Lake, a grand success. From sound technicians to costume assistants, teachers, parents and volunteers — the individuals worked behind the scenes, ensuring the spotlight remained on the young performers.

Mithun Ghosh, one of the sound technicians from Behala Parnasri, spent hours fine-tuning audio systems to deliver seamless performances for fusion dances, music recitals and unconventional orchestras. “Perfect sound is crucial for events like these,” Ghosh said. “It amplifies the performers’ confidence and elevates the audience’s experience. The joy? Simply watching the students shine and smile.”

Guardians, too, played their part with unmatched enthusiasm. Sumona Sarkar, mother of Class XI student Shalini from DPS Joka, recalled how she helped her daughter rehearse late into the night. “It’s not just her journey — it’s ours. Watching her grow through this experience and seeing her happiness on stage is my greatest pride,” said Sarkar.

Sumona Sarkar with daughter Shalini from DPS Joka

Similarly, teachers stood as the backbone of the event, balancing mentorship and emotional support. Sangit Biswas, music teacher from Griffin International School, Kharagpur, guided his students in an unconventional orchestra. He said: “Music is not just performance; it’s a medium to build confidence and foster creativity. My job is to encourage them to dream beyond boundaries and be their friend when they need one.”

At the same time, Sujit Chowdhury, dance teacher at Kalyani Public School, worked tirelessly with his students on their fusion dance routine. “Fusion is a canvas of limitless possibilities,” he said. “The real magic happens when students push boundaries and embrace both innovation and tradition. For us, their happiness and sense of achievement matter far more than any limelight we might receive.”

Dance teacher Sujit Chowdhury with his team from Kalyani Public School

Even those outside the arts, such as chemistry teacher Suchismita Ghosh from K.E. Carmel School, Amtala, were deeply involved. Grooming Soumik Samanta for his fusion dance performance, she said: “This is their time to shine. Teachers are anchors, always there to support, guide and celebrate their achievements. It’s what makes our role fulfilling.”

Behind the scenes, security personnel such as Suman Samanta managed the bustling crowd with patience and care. “Keeping everything smooth and ensuring the kids have fun is challenging but incredibly rewarding,” he said.

Suman Samanta, deployed for man management

As the mega event wrapped up its celebration, the students took a bow, basking in applause. Yet, it was the backstage champions — the steady hands, guiding voices and supportive smiles — who truly ensured its success. They may remain in the shadows, but their contributions light up the stage.