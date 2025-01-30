TTIS Challenge 2025: The hidden stage of nerves

Summary There was no specific backstage at the 14th edition of Narayana International School and Credmont International School present TTIS Challenge 2025 powered by Amity University Kolkata in association with Bishop George Mission Group of Schools and partnered by Pentonic that took place at City Centre, Salt Lake, from January 23 to 25

The stage was not the only centre of action at this challenge. The backstage was as engaging, a witness to frayed nerves, diligent practice and camaraderie.

There was no specific backstage at the 14th edition of Narayana International School and Credmont International School present TTIS Challenge 2025 powered by Amity University Kolkata in association with Bishop George Mission Group of Schools and partnered by Pentonic that took place at City Centre, Salt Lake, from January 23 to 25. But students used most corners of the sprawling mall — its eating areas, staircases, the space in front of stores and even outside washrooms — for prep.

Boys from Griffins International School, Kharagpur, arrived early in the morning to make most of their practice time. While eastern solo performances were underway on the main stage, a band of five — Srijeet Misra of Class XI, Shayandril Adhikary and Sarthak Banerjee of Class VII, Shuvadeep Kar of XII and Sandhyik Giri of VI — were seen creating music using buckets, PVC pipes, slippers and bottles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their dedication paid off as they secured the winning trophy in the unconventional orchestra for the third consecutive year, besides clinching the overall Champion of Champions trophy.

Students from Calcutta Public School, Kalikapur, and Holy Palace Multipurpose Institute were also seen turning the mall space into their practice zones.

Soumik Sadhukhan of Class XI, K.E. Carmel School, Amtala, was spotted concentrating intently before the final round of X-Factor, while classmate Srestha Halder painted his face in red and black. The silent camaraderie between the two bolstered Soumik's confidence.

“My act requires a lot of creativity and my friend is helping me prepare,” said Soumik. Shalini Sarkar of Class XI, Delhi Public School (Joka) South Kolkata, a fusion dance participant, was seen applying makeup despite battling a cold. Her voice was hoarse, but her determination was strong.

“This is our first time at the Challenge and we had little practice time. So we are using every opportunity to rehearse,” she said.

Parents were also seen giving moral support as children rehearsed, got ready and even snatched time for a hurried meal on a staircase.

Fashion parade participants from Delhi Public School, (Joka) South Kolkata, were battling pre-show nerves here. “It’s a mall and people were staring at us. But my friends and I gave each other strength,” said Sayanka Aich of Class IX.