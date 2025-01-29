TTIS Challenge 2025: Nurturing tomorrow’s leaders

Summary For three days during the carnival, the group of 25 would start at 5am from Kharagpur to attend the day-long festival starting 9.30am and return home by midnight

They cheered the loudest and had every reason to do so.

The boys and girls of Griffins International School Kharagpur lifted the Champion of Champions School trophy on Saturday beating over 100 schools at the Narayana International School and Credmont International School present TTIS Challenge 2025 powered by Amity University Kolkata, in association with Bishop George Mission Group of Schools and partnered by Pentonic.

For three days during the carnival, the group of 25 would start at 5am from Kharagpur to attend the day-long festival starting 9.30am and return home by midnight.

“Many parents were not comfortable with their children staying back in Calcutta and we were also not sure whether we would win. Our teachers accompanied them back and forth on all three days,” said Abishek Yadav, founder chairman, Griffins International School.

“The competition was intense and every school sent their best talent. To beat so many schools was a huge moral boost for our students,” he said.

Prantik Das of Kalyani Public School was adjudged the Champion of Champions Student at the TTIS Challenge.

“Our association with TTIS Challenge reinforces our dedication to fostering creativity and critical thinking, important to empower the next generation of leaders and change-makers,” said Preeti Sahni, assistant vice-president of market outreach and admissions, Amity Education Group.