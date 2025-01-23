Trophies for winners and confidence boost for all

Summary Schools arrange sports day for students to engage in physical activities in a fun and competitive manner

A field day

Pramila Memorial Advanced School organised its annual sports day at NKDA Stadium, New Town, on December 23. The school held the prelim rounds on its grounds the day before.

Chairperson of the school trust Gouri Roy Choudhuri declared the meet open by flying balloons. This was followed by a torch-lighting ceremony by head boy Soham Roy and head girl Daisy Ghosh along with the captains and vice-captains of the four houses — Gandhi (yellow), Subhash (green), Tagore (blue) and Vivekananda (red).

The day was flagged off with a grand parade by the students to mark the conclusion of the school's 25th year. Students from Classes V to XII took part in various track and field events, including relays, runs and jumps. A karate demonstration, a zumba performance and yoga show were performed in between. Students kept cheering for their house members throughout the day.

In the end, Tagore House bagged the champion's trophy.

"Our sports is an elaborate affair that is usually held over two days. It involves around 2,500 students from all classes. This year, we had it for one day for technical reasons. However, the semi-final round was held on the school grounds the day before. Practice for the event was held for over a month and everyone was super excited to perform at the grand event," said rector Reshmi Mukherjee.

Champs & comrades

Mangalam Vidya Niketan

The junior school of Mangalam Vidya Niketan took part in a fun-filled sports day at NKDA Stadium on January 9. The event saw students, teachers and parentsparticipating and showcasing team spirit.

The chief guests were Probal Roy, inspector of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Leena Ghosh, a member of the school management.Roy declared the meet open by releasing a cluster of colourful balloons.

The event kicked off with a vibrant welcome dance performed by the students. This was followed by a torch run and the march-past by the four houses — Tagore, Sarojini, Shakespeare and Austen.

Tagore House won them the march-past trophy.

The students took part in thematic races such as Scoop and Cone, Off to School, Shopping is Fun, Ring a Ring o’ Roses, Jack in the Sack and the much-anticipated Relay. Teachers and parents also participated in their aces. The day concluded with the prize distribution ceremony. Sarojini House clinched the Championship Trophy for their outstanding performance throughout the day.

"Any sport makes a person mentally and physically fit and prepares him or her for future responsibilities. It inculcates good habits, discipline and the capability to work as a team. It was good to witness applause, laughter, tears and an array of emotions on our sports day. The sight of students consoling peers melted our hearts," said principal Jayati Mukherjee.