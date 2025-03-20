Time to rejoice a new season, session and start

Summary Schools focus on cultural enrichment with various programmes and exhibitions along with studies

A grand welcome

Narayana International School, Ramchandrapur

She nervously entered the gates of her new school with her mother. But what she did not expect was a huge welcome awaiting her.

A carnival, magic show and a Tollywood actor greeted Shahnaz Ahmed and over 150 others who have taken admission in the newly opened Narayana International School, Ramchandrapur, near Sonarpur on March 8.

"It's all too overwhelming," said Shahnaz.

The open-air stage was busy with some students talking about their expectations and joy, while others recited poems. Teachers and students of the Narayana Group of Schools welcomed the gathering of newcomers and their parents with a mix of songs and dances.

Aamir's Khan's fun act in the song Bum bum bole (Taare Zameen Par) was replicated by the teachers to a cheering audience. The students of Classes V to VI danced to hits such as Ghungroo and Dhoom machale.

As the students grooved, actor Dev entered, the audience frenzy reaching its pinnacle. He was there to award two women achievers and interact with his young fans. "Times have changed. Extracurricular activities are as important as one's studies," the actor told the students as he said school life is the best time in one's life.

To celebrate International Women's Day, the school also felicitated two women achievers — Sakera Begum, beautician and founder of Sweety Beauty salons, and Jyoti Roy, entrepreneur and founder of playhouse Shrishti.

Students and mothers of the new branch also went up on stage for a fashion show.

Academic head of the group Priyanka Mukherjee formally declared the carnival open. While some enjoyed a magic show on stage, others made a dash for the rides and fun activities on the school's playground. It offered an occasion for students and their parents to let their hair down.

"More than 150 students have already been admitted to our new Ramchandrapur branch for the 2025-26 session. We are offering all the three streams — science, commerce and humanities — for Class XI. Students have enrolled from Boral, Garia, Khudirabad and several far-off places here. The carnival was a way of breaking the ice among newcomers," said Mukherjee.

Spring in their steps

Birla Bharati

Laughter echoed through the corridors and little feet tapped in rhythm. Classrooms transformed into stages as the Pre-primary students of Birla Bharati welcomed spring with music and dance on February 14.

Dressed in yellow and green, the students from Nursery to Class II presented a cultural performance on the occasion. It kicked off with students of Nursery, Lower Kindergarten and Upper Kindergarten singing the Rabindrasangeet, Phule phule dhole dhole.

Next, students of Classes I and II sang Phagun legechhe bone bone. Nursery and Kindergarten students also danced to Ore grihobashi, while their senior peers from Classes I and II enchanted the audience with a performance to Aha aji e boshonte, one of Tagore’s most celebrated songs on spring.

Every performance reflected the passion and hard work of the performers.

Music teacher Aparajita Chakraborty curated the songs, while dance teacher Ranjan Kumar Das choreographed the performances.

The real magic happened when students and teachers joined in a procession of music and dance. They made their way through every classroom, corridors and even the staff rooms, inviting everyone to become a part of the revelry. The celebration culminated on the school grounds where the stage was decorated with colourful artwork and fresh flowers. As the final notes of Ore Grihobashi played once again, the entire school joined in.

Vice-principal Rupan Chowdhuri praised the children’s performances and their dedication to keep traditions alive. "Their energy was boundless. Senior students were so happy to see them perform. Most of the songs and dances were performed with little or no practice. And when the procession reached the school grounds, the students were so thrilled to be surrounded by marigold flowers," she said.

Lessons from life

Young Horizons School

Seventy students from Classes XI and XII of Young Horizons School got a chance to learn a few life skills from nature as they took off to Bankura, Bishnupur and Mukutmanipur on a three-day field trip.

The group put up at an eco resort by the Kangshabati river. The high point was a trek up the Bardi hill that the students undertook withgreat excitement.

They also visited the dam at Mukutmanipur andattended a terracotta workshop, learning the local craft from experts.

While the mornings were about nature walks, temple visits (in Bishnupur) and interacting with local people, evenings featured cultural treats, including a tribal dance. The students got an opportunity to share their stories and showcase their talents as well.

The trip aimed to give students a chance to relax amidst nature while being away from technology. They would start the mornings with yoga and also got to learn about tribal culture through their interactions with locals.

The teachers felt as much rejuvenated as the students after the three days. "This was an enriching learning experience for us as well,” said senior school coordinator Mahua Mukherjee.

"Our students experienced a transformative journey during their excursion. As they learnt about the rich heritage of terracotta temples and vibrant folk art, they developed a deeper appreciation for history and culture. Exploring rural life and interacting with artisans enhanced their social awareness," said principal Sharmistha Sen.

Committed to service

Julien Day School, Howrah

Julien Day School, Howrah, began a new chapter of service by setting up its interact club. An installation ceremony was held to induct its first batch of board members on February 13.

The interact club, the youth wing of the rotary organisation, will enable the students to conduct charitable drives, fund-raisers andsocial outreach programmes more systematically.

Twenty-five students from Classes VII to XI were selected as the first batch of interactors from the school.

Dignitaries for the day included chair district interact Arpita Chatterjee, co-chair district interact Suranjana Das Basu, advisor district RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) Tamalesh Kumar, president of Rotary Club of Garden Reach Biswajit Saha and other members of Rotary Club of Garden Reach.

Also present were the director of education and development of Julien Day Group of Schools, Terence John, the principal of the host school Maryann Thorpe Smithand vice-principal CherylAnn Sampayo.

Debjani Dutta of Class XI presented the opening prayer.

The middle school choir (Classes VI to VIII) charmed everyone with their performance. Students of Class IV staged a Bihu dance, showcasing India’s rich cultural and folk heritage.

Many guests shared their experiences and inspired the young interactors to serve society in a team.

The new board members were given their badges. They took an oath to uphold the values of Rotary International and contribute actively to the betterment of society.

The newly appointed president of the interact club, Debjani Dutta of Class XI, officially declared the meeting open and marked the beginning of a new chapter for the school community.

Finally, a cake-cutting ceremony saw the newly elected board members, the teacher- coordinator of the interact club and all the guestssharing space.

“The interact club of Julien Day School, Howrah, is going to enable our children to work towards something new and create a better world. I’m grateful to the Rotary Club of Garden Reach, which is helping us create this new world,” said the principal.

Exchange of knowledge

Purwanchal Vidyamandir

Two groups of students — one from India and the other from UK — spent time together, enjoying culture, art and exchanging knowledge and myriad experiences.

An exchange programme between Purwanchal Vidyamandir (Classes VIII to IX) and Villiers High School, Southall, saw students from either side making lifelong friends and memories as they increased their knowledge base. The exchange programme, under the aegis of Global School Alliance (GSA), was arranged on January 28 and 29.

A number of exciting activities were planned for both the days with GSA coordinator Gopali Babra from the UK and her counterpart from Purwanchal Vidyamandir, Suparna Roy Chowdhury, at the helm of affairs.

Principal Rani Jessica Gomes welcomed the guests and asked the students on either side to learn about each other's culture, embrace the new experiences and adventure and forge connections that will last a lifetime.

On Day I, students took part in a collaborative geography project, spearheaded by senior teachers Madhumita Nandy and Anushree Dutta. The Scouts and Guides showcased their knotting and bandaging skills.

Finally, the hosts also took the visitors on a heritage tour of north Calcutta. The outing offered everybody a chance to interact and make memories together.

On Day II, the guests made rounds of an art and craft exhibition in the school auditorium. They also participated in a workshop, where they learnt different art styles of India.

The hosts performed for their visiting friends. There was instrumental music (tabla and flute), dance and song presentations.

The programme ended with a photo session.

The principal said: “Through these interactions, we can foster greater understanding and empathy and contribute to a more peaceful and collaborative world.”