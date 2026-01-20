Think before you leap

Before you start shortlisting countries or foreign universities you want to attend, it is necessary to seek clarity on a simple but powerful question: why do you want to study abroad? If you can think that through logically, you will be able to narrow down your choices and align course expectations with long-term personal and professional goals.

Rankings and beyond

University rankings are a useful reference point, but they should never be the sole deciding factor. Whether you are exploring PhD programmes or postdoctoral opportunities, the quality of mentorship and laboratory culture often matter far more than a marginal difference in institutional rank. It is important for students to identify world-class faculty whose research genuinely aligns with their interests, and reflect on why similar infrastructure or expertise may not be available in their home city or country.

Applicants must examine faculty research output, speak with current and former students and understand expectations around work-life balance, collaboration, funding stability and long-term career guidance. Having a supportive mentor is important not only for refining scientific thinking but also for long-term career trajectories. A poor mentor-student fit can slow progress and erode confidence, regardless of the institution’s standing. Moreover, research degrees demand patience, resilience and a willingness to face repeated failure. Without genuine curiosity and commitment, even the most prestigious programmes can become exhausting rather than enriching.

Scholarship strategy

Finances are often the most stressful aspect of studying abroad. Tuition is only one part of the equation; living expenses, health insurance and visa fees can add up quickly. Costs also vary between cities within the same country.

It is important to have transparent discussions within the family about affordability. Many universities in the US and Europe actively seek talented international students and offer fellowships, teaching or research assistantships and tuition waivers. While scholarships are competitive, they are not unattainable though they require months of planning and scouting.

Several programmes such as Chevening, Fulbright, Commonwealth and Erasmus, as well as Rhodes, Wellcome Trust and Felix scholarships support Indian students across disciplines. Each has its own checklist of qualifications and recommendations.

Thoughtful financial planning can significantly reduce anxiety and allow students to focus on their academic work rather than on constant monetary pressure. Hence early preparation, often a year or more in advance, makes a significant difference.

Bull’s eye

Post-study work opportunities, visa regulations and job markets differ across countries and can change with political and economic shifts. Many countries in Europe and the UK provide time while on a student visa to explore possible job opportunities. However, the current US visa regulations can limit these opportunities. Therefore, it is important to realistically assess whether one plans to return to India after some international work experience or pursue further research abroad. Each path has value, but clarity helps in choosing programmes and countries that align with future plans.

Adjust please

Students often face cultural differences and must adapt to new teaching styles, social norms and communication. One of the many, often under-discussed, topics is loneliness: missing family during the festive season, celebrating cultural festivals away from friends and families. For many, this is the first time they have stayed away from family for an extended period. Although it may initially be daunting, it teaches one several life skills such as finding housing, opening a bank account and understanding healthcare. It is important to build a community — through peers and student organisations — in the new country. Universities provide support services, counselling and international student offices, but students must be willing to seek help. Viewing cultural differences with curiosity helps turn challenges into learning experiences.

Finally, it is worth remembering that studying abroad is not the only route to excellence. India offers outstanding institutions and research opportunities. The goal should not be to leave India but to grow. When chosen with intention and driven by genuine passion, studying abroad can be transformative. It can broaden perspectives, build networks and cultivate independence.

More importantly, returning to India after studying abroad is not failure; exposure to global research, industry practices and networks can be leveraged to build an impactful career.

To conclude, studying abroad should not be a universal benchmark of success. It is just one of many paths to growth and can be a rewarding experience.

The writer studied in India and the UK and currently teaches in a research institution in the US