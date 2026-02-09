IGNOU MBA Admissions 2026 Open for January Session - Eligibility, Scholarship and Deadline

Summary Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened admissions for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the January 2026 admission cycle. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, ignou.ac.in.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened admissions for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the January 2026 admission cycle. The programme is being offered in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode through IGNOU’s School of Management Studies (SOMS). Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, ignou.ac.in, with the last date for registration set as February 15, 2026.

The university has also informed applicants that they may apply for scholarships to avail a fee waiver for the MBA programme through the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in. To ensure a smooth application process, candidates are advised to keep their Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) or APPAR ID ready before starting the registration.

To be eligible for IGNOU MBA admission 2026, candidates must have completed a three-year bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification. Applicants from the general category are required to have secured at least 50 per cent marks, while candidates belonging to reserved categories must have obtained a minimum of 45 per cent marks in their qualifying examination.

The online registration window for IGNOU MBA admissions 2026 will remain active until February 15. Applicants will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹300 while submitting the form.

IGNOU’s MBA programme offers a wide range of specialisations, including business administration, agribusiness management, construction management, financial management, health care and hospital management, human resource management, logistics and supply chain management, marketing management, and operations management. The programme is delivered in the ODL mode and is available in English, Hindi and Odia for select courses.

The MBA programme has a minimum duration of 24 months and can be completed within a maximum period of 48 months.

To apply for IGNOU MBA admission 2026, candidates need to visit the official website ignou.ac.in and click on the “IGNOU MBA Application Form 2026” link. Applicants must first register using a valid email ID and mobile number, after which they can fill in their personal and educational details. Candidates are also required to upload recent photographs and necessary documents in the prescribed format and size, pay the application fee, and submit the form. After submission, applicants are advised to download and save a copy of the application form for future reference.