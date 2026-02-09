CTET 2026

CTET 2026 Paper 2 Cancelled for Bihar Centres; Revised Exam Dates Within 15 Days Confirms CBSE

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Feb 2026
09:54 AM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 Paper 2 examination at two centres in Bihar.
While the examination was successfully conducted at 1,801 centres, it had to be cancelled at two centres in Vaishali district.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 Paper 2 examination at two centres in Bihar’s Vaishali district following significant delays caused by the late arrival of question papers. The disruption led to unrest among candidates and made it impossible to conduct the examination at the affected venues.

According to official details, CTET 2026 Paper 2 was scheduled to be held across 1,803 examination centres nationwide. While the examination was successfully conducted at 1,801 centres, it had to be cancelled at two centres in Vaishali district after candidates were made to wait for more than one-and-a-half hours beyond the scheduled start time.

At St John’s Academy, one of the affected centres, the examination was slated to begin at 9.30 AM. However, the question papers reportedly reached the centre only around 11 am, triggering frustration and anger among candidates. Several aspirants protested inside the examination hall, expressing dissatisfaction over the lapse in the timely supply of question papers by the authorities.

As the delay continued, candidates began leaving the examination hall and staged demonstrations outside the centre. The situation briefly escalated, prompting the deployment of police personnel to maintain law and order and prevent further disturbances.

Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh confirmed that complaints were received from both examination centres. She stated that the question papers, which were dispatched from Patna by CBSE on the same day, arrived nearly an hour late. Due to the prolonged delay, conducting the examination was no longer feasible.

In a subsequent official statement, CBSE acknowledged that CTET 2026 Paper 2 could not be held at the two centres in Vaishali (Hajipur) owing to “unavoidable circumstances.” The board expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates.

CBSE has assured candidates that a re-examination will be conducted for those who were allotted these two centres. The board stated that the re-test will be held within the next 15 days, and the revised examination schedule will be communicated separately to the candidates concerned. Candidates have been advised to await further official updates regarding the new exam dates and instructions.

Last updated on 09 Feb 2026
09:54 AM
