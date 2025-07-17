Rabindra Jayanti

The warrior princess

Chandreyee Ghose , Pushpa Kumari Sah, Hrittisha Debnath
Posted on 17 Jul 2025
11:34 AM

Sourced by the Telegraph

Class X student Anushka Muhury is a trained Kathak dancer. She played one of the lead roles in Tagore's dance drama, Chitrangada, in her school's Rabindra Jayanti celebrations. "I picked up some acting nuances too, in five days," said the student of Calcutta Public School, Baguiati.

Many more talents were revealed as the school organised three separate programmes for Rabindra Jayanti for its Primary, Secondary and Senior Secondary sections. While the little ones (Classes I to VI) staged spirited group songs and performances to Rabindrasangeet, around 25 students from the Secondary section (Classes VII to X) brought alive some of Tagore's iconic characters as they performed Chitrangada. Finally, Classes XI and XII wrapped up the programme with their tribute to the bard.

The event began with principal Shrabani Ganguli offering floral tribute to Tagore. Students of Classes VII to X were taken on a digital tour of Santiniketan by the school's computer department.

Next, the performers went up on stage to present Chitrangada. While Anushka played Surupa or the feminine side of the Manipuri princess, classmate Priya Ghosh played Kurupa or her warrior side. Biprajit Pramanick of Class IX played Arjun. The teachers of the secondary section also sang Ghana kusuma.

Classes XI and XII presented a blend of songs and recitations in Nrityalekha: Amar Mukti Aloye Aloye.

"Students always enjoy extra-curricular activities along with their studies. For Rabindra Jayanti, they practised whenever they could, after school, before school or as part of the club activities. Even the little ones performed so well. Everybody learnt a lot," laughed the principal.

Rabindra Jayanti Cultural programme
